Investigation into Reepham house blaze to begin
- Credit: Joe Harkness
An investigation is set to begin following the Reepham house fire on Sunday afternoon.
The investigation will begin on Monday (October 18) to determine the cause of the fire, which was started around 2.15pm on Sunday.
Six fire crews attended the scene on Norwich Road which left the roof of the home completely destroyed. No one was injured.
Following the blaze, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service advised people to avoid the area on Twitter.
District station manager and incident commander John Baker, said: "Unfortunately the roof, because it was fully involved, is destroyed."
"The important thing is everyone is safe, the owner went in to try and fight the fire but got out very quickly."
Norfolk police confirmed: "The incident has been closed down for the night and the area has been made safe. No injuries were reported and everyone got out.
"A fire-led investigation will get under way tomorrow."
