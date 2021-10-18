Investigation into Reepham house blaze to begin

Published: 6:35 AM October 18, 2021

A fire-led investigation to determine the cause of the fire will start tomorrow (Monday, October 18). - Credit: Joe Harkness

An investigation is set to begin following the Reepham house fire on Sunday afternoon.

The investigation will begin on Monday (October 18) to determine the cause of the fire, which was started around 2.15pm on Sunday.

Six fire crews attended the scene of the blaze on Norwich Road which left the roof of the home completely destroyed. - Credit: James Everitt

Six fire crews attended the scene on Norwich Road which left the roof of the home completely destroyed. No one was injured.

Following the blaze, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service advised people to avoid the area on Twitter.

We are currently dealing with a fire on norwich road in Reepham, please avoid the area at this time pic.twitter.com/M0rh1wzCl6 — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) October 17, 2021

District station manager and incident commander John Baker, said: "Unfortunately the roof, because it was fully involved, is destroyed."

Neighbours watched in shock as smoke came from the destroyed roof. - Credit: James Everitt

"The important thing is everyone is safe, the owner went in to try and fight the fire but got out very quickly."

Norfolk police confirmed: "The incident has been closed down for the night and the area has been made safe. No injuries were reported and everyone got out.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended the scene of the fire on Norwich Road in Reepham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

"A fire-led investigation will get under way tomorrow."