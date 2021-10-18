News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Investigation into Reepham house blaze to begin

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:35 AM October 18, 2021   
A fire-led investigation to determine the cause of the fire will start tomorrow (Monday, October 18).

A fire-led investigation to determine the cause of the fire will start tomorrow (Monday, October 18). - Credit: Joe Harkness

An investigation is set to begin following the Reepham house fire on Sunday afternoon.

The investigation will begin on Monday (October 18) to determine the cause of the fire, which was started around 2.15pm on Sunday.

Six fire crews attended the scene of the blaze on Norwich Road which left the roof of the home completely destroyed.

Six fire crews attended the scene of the blaze on Norwich Road which left the roof of the home completely destroyed. - Credit: James Everitt

Six fire crews attended the scene on Norwich Road which left the roof of the home completely destroyed. No one was injured.

Following the blaze, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service advised people to avoid the area on Twitter.

District station manager and incident commander John Baker, said: "Unfortunately the roof, because it was fully involved, is destroyed."

Neighbours watched in shock as smoke came from the destroyed roof.

Neighbours watched in shock as smoke came from the destroyed roof. - Credit: James Everitt

"The important thing is everyone is safe, the owner went in to try and fight the fire but got out very quickly."

Norfolk police confirmed: "The incident has been closed down for the night and the area has been made safe. No injuries were reported and everyone got out.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended the scene of the fire on Norwich Road in Reepham.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended the scene of the fire on Norwich Road in Reepham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

"A fire-led investigation will get under way tomorrow."

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire crews battling large house blaze
  2. 2 Seven cosy pubs to visit in Norfolk this winter
  3. 3 Ford and Jaguar crash in second incident near village in same night
  1. 4 Jailed this week: Primark brawl, attempted murder and abuse
  2. 5 £6.1m shopping street revamp will take half of 2022 to complete
  3. 6 Roof collapses into home after major blaze engulfs it
  4. 7 Three cars crash and two end up in ditches on rural road
  5. 8 BBC Autumnwatch returns to Norfolk for another season
  6. 9 Road closed after crash involving car and two tractors
  7. 10 Parking debate and police focus part of crackdown on 'keyed' cars
Reepham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A few people were enjoying Sheringham beach and Promenade as lockdown restrictions are being gradual

Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast.

Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Debenhams in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

What might happen to former Debenhams store in city centre?

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Raveningham gardens are open for the public to see the spring flowers. Bluebells.

Couple fined £400 for digging up 8,000 Norfolk bluebells

Nigel Chapman

Logo Icon