Roof collapses into home after major blaze engulfs it

Published: 5:38 PM October 17, 2021

Firefighters said they will remain on scene for some time on Sunday night. - Credit: Aaron Mcmillan

A roof has collapsed in on a home in Reepham after a major blaze engulfed it.

Six fire crews were called to Norwich Road in the town at around 2.15pm on Sunday, where the roof of a house was on fire.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service advised people to avoid the area as they battled the blaze at the property, which was previously owned by former Broadland MP Keith Simpson.

District station manager and incident commander John Baker said the service scaled up its response once crews realised the severity, with the aerial ladder platform and water carrier both attending.

"Unfortunately the roof, because it was fully involved, is destroyed," he said. "The important thing is everyone is safe, the owner went in to try and fight the fire but got out very quickly.

"Everyone is safe. We are going to be at the scene for another couple of hours damping down and making sure the fire is completely out."

Police were on scene as the incident unfolded. - Credit: Aaron Mcmillan

He said the roof had fallen into the building.

Carol Eakins, who lives on Norwich Street, said: “Me and my husband are foster carers and one of the children upstairs said there is a fire out the back and we got out of the house and called the fire brigade.

“We saw the flames coming out the roof. It was not engulfed but you could see it was serious, but we said 'everybody get out'.

“We have got oil in the garden so we thought it was best thing to do.

A cordon was put in place as firefighters worked to put out the fire. - Credit: Aaron Mcmillan

“I went away with the dogs and the children and have only just got back, and my husband stayed around and waited for the fire service to turn up."

A road was closed off on the approach to the property, and police were also called to the scene.

The ambulance was also called. It is not clear if anyone suffered injuries.

The fire happened at a property on Norwich Road in Reepham. - Credit: Aaron Mcmillan

The roof was destroyed in the fire. - Credit: Aaron Mcmillan



