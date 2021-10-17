News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Roof collapses into home after major blaze engulfs it

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 5:38 PM October 17, 2021   
Firefighters said they will remain on scene for some time on Sunday night.

Firefighters said they will remain on scene for some time on Sunday night. - Credit: Aaron Mcmillan

A roof has collapsed in on a home in Reepham after a major blaze engulfed it.

Six fire crews were called to Norwich Road in the town at around 2.15pm on Sunday, where the roof of a house was on fire.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service advised people to avoid the area as they battled the blaze at the property, which was previously owned by former Broadland MP Keith Simpson.

District station manager and incident commander John Baker said the service scaled up its response once crews realised the severity, with the aerial ladder platform and water carrier both attending.

"Unfortunately the roof, because it was fully involved, is destroyed," he said. "The important thing is everyone is safe, the owner went in to try and fight the fire but got out very quickly.

"Everyone is safe. We are going to be at the scene for another couple of hours damping down and making sure the fire is completely out."

Police were on scene as the incident unfolded.

Police were on scene as the incident unfolded. - Credit: Aaron Mcmillan

He said the roof had fallen into the building.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire crews battling large house blaze
  2. 2 Ford and Jaguar crash in second incident near village in same night
  3. 3 BBC Autumnwatch returns to Norfolk for another season
  1. 4 Seven cosy pubs to visit in Norfolk this winter
  2. 5 Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk
  3. 6 950-home bid takes step forward after £7m developer contribution agreed
  4. 7 'I remember shutting down' - Singer on cancer diagnosis at Norfolk hospital
  5. 8 Road closed after crash involving car and two tractors
  6. 9 Hundreds more trees on route of Norwich NDR have died
  7. 10 Jailed this week: Primark brawl, attempted murder and abuse

Carol Eakins, who lives on Norwich Street, said: “Me and my husband are foster carers and one of the children upstairs said there is a fire out the back and we got out of the house and called the fire brigade.

“We saw the flames coming out the roof. It was not engulfed but you could see it was serious, but we said 'everybody get out'.

“We have got oil in the garden so we thought it was best thing to do.

A cordon was put in place as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

A cordon was put in place as firefighters worked to put out the fire. - Credit: Aaron Mcmillan

“I went away with the dogs and the children and have only just got back, and my husband stayed around and waited for the fire service to turn up."

A road was closed off on the approach to the property, and police were also called to the scene.

The ambulance was also called. It is not clear if anyone suffered injuries.

The fire happened at a property on Norwich Road in Reepham.

The fire happened at a property on Norwich Road in Reepham. - Credit: Aaron Mcmillan

The roof was destroyed in the fire.

The roof was destroyed in the fire. - Credit: Aaron Mcmillan


Reepham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast.

Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The road is expected to be closed for some time.

Norfolk Live

Man dies following crash between tractor and car

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Police described the crash on Lynn Road as "very serious".

Norfolk Live

12 police vehicles called to 'very serious' crash in west Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Pretty brick-built farmhouse set behind a brick and flint wall for sale by auction in Upper Stoke Holy Cross, Norfolk

Farmhouse sells at auction after 60 bids - but how much did it go for?

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon