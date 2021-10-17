News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fire crews battling large house blaze

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:07 PM October 17, 2021    Updated: 3:19 PM October 17, 2021
Fire crews are currently battling a large building fire on Norwich Road in Reepham.

Fire crews are currently battling a large building fire on Norwich Road in Reepham.

Fire crews are currently battling a large blaze at a house in Norfolk this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the building fire on Norwich Road in Reepham just after 2pm on Sunday.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue has advised people to avoid the area.

The fire is believed to have started around 2pm this afternoon in Reepham.

Fire crews are currently battling a large building fire on Norwich Road in Reepham.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed six appliances are in attendance.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

