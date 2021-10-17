Fire crews battling large house blaze

Published: 3:07 PM October 17, 2021 Updated: 3:19 PM October 17, 2021

Fire crews are currently battling a large building fire on Norwich Road in Reepham. - Credit: Chris Eastoe

Fire crews are currently battling a large blaze at a house in Norfolk this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the building fire on Norwich Road in Reepham just after 2pm on Sunday.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue has advised people to avoid the area.

We are currently dealing with a fire on norwich road in Reepham, please avoid the area at this time pic.twitter.com/M0rh1wzCl6 — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) October 17, 2021

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed six appliances are in attendance.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

