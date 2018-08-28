Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

VIP screening of Fighting with My Family taking place in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:53 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 31 January 2019

Jack Lowden (left) stars as Zak Knight and Florence Pugh (right) stars as Paige in FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY, directed by Stephen Merchant, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Robert Viglasky / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures © 2018 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.  All Rights Reserved.

Jack Lowden (left) stars as Zak Knight and Florence Pugh (right) stars as Paige in FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY, directed by Stephen Merchant, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Robert Viglasky / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures © 2018 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.  All Rights Reserved.

© 2018 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Get ready to rock as a VIP screening of Fighting with my Family, based on the Knight wrestling family from Norwich, is taking place in the city.

The film, which was produced by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and written and directed by Stephen Merchant, will open in style at Cinema City with a special screening on February 22.

The film tells the true story of reformed gangster Ricky Knight, his wife Julia, known professionally as Sweet Saraya, daughter Paige and son Zak as they made a successful career wrestling together.

After the screening there will also be a Q&A, hosted by BBC Radio Norfolk’s Rob Butler, with members of the Knight family will tackle questions on their colourful wrestling career and newfound fame.

Fighting with my family UK poster Credit: LionsgateFighting with my family UK poster Credit: Lionsgate

The film focuses on Paige, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, and her journey to WWE and the issues that arise when she auditions for WWE with her brother.

READ MORE: ‘An authentically diverse picture of life in Norwich’ – Critics weigh in after Fighting With My Family premiere

The film is inspired by the Channel 4 British documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family broadcast in 2012 which The Rock watched whilst in a hotel in London.

The star-studded cast includes Florence Pugh as Paige, who has starred in Lady MacBeth and Outlaw King, Nick Frost, Lena Headey and Vince Vaughn.

Jenny Allison, Marketing Manager at Cinema City, said: “We are really excited and honoured to have this VIP preview screening.

Cinema City, NorwichCinema City, Norwich

“The film has a really strong message for us all that with hard work and determination there are no limits to what can be achieved and it’s extra special because the family are local to our fine city.”

Filming took place in various locations around Norwich in April 2017, including the market and Mousehold Health, before the cast and crew headed to Los Angeles to finish production.

Made by Seven Buck Productions with WWE Studios and Film 4, Fighting With My Family is scheduled for release in UK cinemas on March 1.

Whilst tickets have already sold out for the preview screening, you can still purchase tickets to the opening week at Cinema City online.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Some days I literally couldn’t move’ - suffering mother’s despair after court hands her £1,100 fine

Donna Weight, from Lowestoft, has told of an ‘awful few years’ after being fined for breaching an abatement notice. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this morning (Photo: Mathew Foulkes)

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

Jason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, in Thorpe woods which are under threat from housing development. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon that is moving premises after a dispute over electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police prepare evidence for possible prosecution over death of girl in inflatable trampoline tragedy

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

‘It could help for the crucial part’ – Farke earmarks Norwich City role for deadline day signing

Philip Heise (middle) is interviewed for the first time following his Norwich City switch from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Meet the millenials who work six-hour days and get unlimited holiday

The Farnell Clarke team who are able to work when and where they please Picture: PlainSpeakingAgency

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists