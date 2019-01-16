Search

The Rock admits he can relate to Norwich’s ‘crazy’ Knight family ahead of wrestling movie debut

16 January, 2019 - 13:59
Fighting with my family UK poster Credit: Lionsgate

The Rock has revealed the reason why he made upcoming film Fighting with My Family based on a wrestling family from Norwich.

Actor and retired wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’ produced the film alongside director Stephen Merchant and it follows daughter Paige, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, from growing up in Norwich to WWE fame.

The film is set for UK release on March 1 and stars Florence Pugh as Paige, Lena Headey, Nick Frost and Vince Vaughn.

The Rock posted the UK poster on his Instagram page and told his 128 million followers the inspiration behind the film.

He wrote: “One fateful night back in 2012, I was in my hotel room in London and couldn’t sleep so I flicked on the telly to a local British station and watched a fascinating documentary about a crazy, loving and passionate pro-wrestling family from Norwich and their young daughter’s dream to make it to the WWE.

Jack Lowden (left) stars as Zak Knight and Florence Pugh (right) stars as Paige in FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY, directed by Stephen Merchant, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Robert Viglasky / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures © 2018 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.  All Rights Reserved.Jack Lowden (left) stars as Zak Knight and Florence Pugh (right) stars as Paige in FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY, directed by Stephen Merchant, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Robert Viglasky / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures © 2018 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.  All Rights Reserved.

“Their crazy family, reminded me of my own crazy wrestling family and I felt audiences would really enjoy this story made into a movie.

“Happy to bring her family’s story to the big screen and very cool to have played a very, very small part in my friend Paige’s journey to stardom.”

The film will make its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in America.

