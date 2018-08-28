‘An authentically diverse picture of life in Norwich’ – Critics weigh in after Fighting With My Family premiere

Welcoming the Fighting With My Family crew to Norwich with a sweet treat from Macarons & More. Photo shows (L-R) our reporter Courtney, Pochin, Ricky Knight, Florence Pugh and Sweet Saraya. Photo: Tom Vince Archant

Here’s a look at what some of the first reviewers have to say about Fighting With My Family which follows Norwich wrestler Paige and her rise to fame.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

When Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson met Norwich WWE star Paige -real name Saraya-Jade Bevis - back in 2012, he said he knew he had to tell her story.

Now the movie of her rise to wrestling stardom, directed by Stephen Merchant and featuring key scenes filmed in Norwich, has premiered and the critics are weighing in.

IGN reviewer Rosie Knight said: “It’s rare to see a representation of the reality of working class life in Britain, and Fighting With My Family paints a sweet and authentically diverse picture of life in Norwich, the city out of which the family runs their own small wrestling franchise.”

Knight also added that the wrestling choreography was “all a total blast to watch.”

The Knight family face the media at the press launch for the Hollywood film about them and wrestling called Fighting with my Family. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Knight family face the media at the press launch for the Hollywood film about them and wrestling called Fighting with my Family. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Yolanda Machado writing for The Wrap remarked that: “While Hollywood is full of underdog-athletes tales, it has very few films that center on women in sports and even fewer about women in male-dominated sports.”

She went on to say that the film delivers “a funny, heartfelt, and refreshing origin story.”

John Defore for The Hollywood Reporter called it: “A likeable enough but familiar tale that will feel more at home at the multiplex than it does at Sundance.”

Travis Hopson writing for Punch Drunk said: “One of the many themes Merchant imparts is wrestling’s ability to unite communities and changes lives. “It’s good to see a film that treats professional wrestling with the same respect as football or any other major sport.”

Prasing the film’s cast, Fred Topel of Monsters and Critics said: “Pugh is great. She captures the layers of Paige, a strong fighter still with her own insecurities, passion mixed with guilt over making it further than the rest of her family, not to mention selling the moves in the ring.

“Lowden, Frost and Heady are all very natural too.”

The film, which stars Florence Pugh, Nick Frost, Lena Heady and Vince Vaughn, is released in the UK on March 1.