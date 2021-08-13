Three new Banksy works revealed in Norfolk

Published: 6:59 PM August 13, 2021 Updated: 7:11 PM August 13, 2021

Three new Banksy works have been revealed after the graffiti artist announced he was behind spray paintings along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast.

He uploaded a video of his 'A Great British Staycation' project to his Instagram account on Friday evening and also posted photos on his website.

One of the pieces saw the street artist add an ice cream made out of a traffic cone and a big pink tongue to the statue of Frederick Savage located near South Gate in King's Lynn.

Savage was a machine maker in Lynn who became renowned for steam engines used on fairground rides and he patented the galloping horses.

Another new piece of graffiti was shown on one of the walls near Gorleston beach, which shows a drunk man propelling a child into the air in a rubber dinghy.

One shot from the video also shows a girl at Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth, who has dropped her apples in shock at a horse bursting out of the house.

It is unknown if she is a new addition or was removed before the building was discovered.

