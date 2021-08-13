News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three new Banksy works revealed in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:59 PM August 13, 2021    Updated: 7:11 PM August 13, 2021
Three new Banksy works have been unveiled in Norfolk.

- Credit: Banksy

Three new Banksy works have been revealed after the graffiti artist announced he was behind spray paintings along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast.

He uploaded a video of his 'A Great British Staycation' project to his Instagram account on Friday evening and also posted photos on his website.

One of the pieces saw the street artist add an ice cream made out of a traffic cone and a big pink tongue to the statue of Frederick Savage located near South Gate in King's Lynn.

Three new Banksy works have been unveiled in Norfolk.

- Credit: Banksy

Savage was a machine maker in Lynn who became renowned for steam engines used on fairground rides and he patented the galloping horses.

Three new Banksy works have been unveiled in Norfolk.

- Credit: Banksy

Another new piece of graffiti was shown on one of the walls near Gorleston beach, which shows a drunk man propelling a child into the air in a rubber dinghy.

Three new Banksy works have been unveiled in Norfolk.

- Credit: Banksy

One shot from the video also shows a girl at Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth, who has dropped her apples in shock at a horse bursting out of the house. 

Three new Banksy works have been unveiled in Norfolk.

- Credit: Banksy

It is unknown if she is a new addition or was removed before the building was discovered.

Three new Banksy works have been unveiled in Norfolk.

- Credit: Banksy


