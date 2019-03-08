Search

'A pathetic display' - scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor's Procession without lorries

PUBLISHED: 19:47 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:47 07 July 2019

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

For the centrepiece of the Lord Mayor's Celebrations in Norwich, 2019 was an historic year.

The procession was held for the first time without petrol and diesel-powered lorries, leaving its participants to rely on foot or pedal power.

What did the public make of the first lorry-free procession?

While the messages on Twitter from participants in the parade were positive, on Facebook, most were frustrated or disappointed by how the ban on lorries had changed the event for spectators.

Teresa Guest supported the eco-conscious idea, but said: "Couldn't see anything over the heads of other people unlike when everyone is up on a lorry... We gave up and sat up in the cafe of M&S."

Becky Wilson said: "Always heard how good it was, so went this year and rubbish! Might as well cancel it."

Jenny Giles said she had watched the procession on Facebook. Her verdict? "It was dire."

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. The Angel Road schools' steel band played on a lorry (not petrol or diesel-powered) on the St Stephens Street roundabout. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Lord Mayors Procession 2019. The Angel Road schools' steel band played on a lorry (not petrol or diesel-powered) on the St Stephens Street roundabout. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Linda Easter felt the change had excluded disabled people who were less mobile. "Many groups didn't bother this year, and I'm sure yet more won't bother next year," she said.

Gemma Bloom said: "Not the same without the floats, no atmosphere and did not run smoothly."

Rob Lotus said it was a "pathetic display" without floats, adding: "Didn't think a council could ruin such a fantastic event in one swift move."

Others felt the ban was too much of a token environmentally-friendly gesture. Peter Andrew Perry said: "So no trucks then! But tomorrow the buses and taxis will be back."

Gales Barnes said: "So you didn't want polluting trucks for floats in St Stephens but walk up to John Lewis a few hundred yards away or the bus station for all the diverted, old polluting buses, wee bit double standards?"

There were messages in support of the Angel Road schools, which obtained a lorry which did not run on petrol or diesel to transport their steel band but were positioned on the St Stephens Street roundabout rather than being part of the parade.

But there was also some positive feedback. Cherie Walpole said: "We took Brownies and Guides from Great Yarmouth to be in [the] Parade... They all had an amazing fun time and thought it was VERY busy... and can't wait to do it again next year."

Marcus Jervis gave a stark message to complainers. "You sound like spoilt kids, having a tantrum because you didn't get to play with your polluting toy lorries... lots of people, especially children, have worked hard to put on a free show for you.

