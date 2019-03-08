Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'The end of an era': Lorry ban forces school's float out of city procession

PUBLISHED: 10:51 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 13 June 2019

The Angel Road Junior School steel band practicing ahead of the Lord Mayor's Procession in 2015. The school is unsure whether it will be able to take part in this year's procession - for the first time since 2002 - due to a ban on petrol and diesel vehicles. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Angel Road Junior School steel band practicing ahead of the Lord Mayor's Procession in 2015. The school is unsure whether it will be able to take part in this year's procession - for the first time since 2002 - due to a ban on petrol and diesel vehicles. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2015

A school's 17-year tradition of bringing musical entertainment to the Lord Mayor's Procession in Norwich could come to an end this year due to a new ban on lorry floats.

The Angel Road Junior School steel band practicing ahead of a previous Lord Mayor's Procession. Picture: Sonya DuncanThe Angel Road Junior School steel band practicing ahead of a previous Lord Mayor's Procession. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Angel Road Junior School has participated in the centrepiece parade since 2002, with its steel band encouraging plenty of dancing in the streets.

But a ban on petrol and diesel powered lorries in the procession on Saturday, July 6 means the school won't be able to use the 40ft curtain-sided lorry it has previously borrowed for the occasion - the only vehicle big enough to hold its vast steel pan collection and drum kit.

Sue Graham, music coordinator at the Angel Road schools, said it could spell the end of a tradition for the steel bands from years four, five and six - around 25 children - to play in the procession.

The Lord Mayor's Procession 2018 . Picture: Sonya DuncanThe Lord Mayor's Procession 2018 . Picture: Sonya Duncan

"This is the zenith of their steel band playing career and they look forward to it for years," she said.

"It is an amazing experience for the children to have so I am absolutely gutted that we cannot do that.

You may also want to watch:

"We all support the effort to reverse climate change and we are teaching about that in school, but I don't know how else we could do the procession. There is no way we can get the instruments and kids down there on another vehicle.

"It is the end of an era. We are all sad - the children, the staff, the parents."

Ms Graham said it was a whole school effort to get the float ready for the procession each year and the same family had supplied and driven the lorry for 15 years - with the current driver renewing his HGV licence especially to drive for the school in the 2018 procession.

Angel Road Junior School's Lord Mayor's Procession float in 2012. Picture: SubmittedAngel Road Junior School's Lord Mayor's Procession float in 2012. Picture: Submitted

While Angel Road has won prizes for its float previously it has never achieved first place - a dream Ms Graham may now never see come true.

The city council suggested the school's steel band play on the St Stephens roundabout during the procession instead - but Ms Graham said it would take three trips each way in the school's minibus to get all the equipment to and from the location, negating any environmental benefits from not using the lorry.

However, she is determined that the school will still be involved in the celebrations and said the council's events team was working hard to find a solution.

Angel Road Infant and Junior Schools in Norwich came in second place in the float competition at the Lord Mayor's Procession in 2012. Picture: Denise BradleyAngel Road Infant and Junior Schools in Norwich came in second place in the float competition at the Lord Mayor's Procession in 2012. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich City Council declined to comment as conversations with Angel Road Junior School are still ongoing about its available options.

Most Read

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

FULL FIXTURE LIST: Norwich City begin Premier League quest at Liverpool

Norwich City open their Premier League season at Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Flood alerts issued for parts of north Norfolk

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts to parts of north Norfolk. Picture: The Envrionment Agency

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich prisoner who bled to death in cell died by misadventure, inquest rules

Kenneth Martin died in Norwich Prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man admits being Norwich cannabis factory ‘gardener’

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Dirty sinks and out of date meat: Subway in Norwich scores poor food hygiene rating

Subway on Magdalen Street in Norwich has received a low food hygiene rating. Picture: Google Streetview

Flood alerts issued for parts of north Norfolk

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts to parts of north Norfolk. Picture: The Envrionment Agency

Progress on £9m plan for new leisure centre

Proposals are being worked on for a £9m new leisure centre in Diss to replace the existing site on Victoria Road. Picture: South Norfolk Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists