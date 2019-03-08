Search

Can you spot yourself in our Lord Mayor's procession gallery?

PUBLISHED: 21:00 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:02 06 July 2019

The Lord Mayor's procession 2019 through Norwich city centre. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Archant

The first fossil fuel-free Lord Mayor's procession in Norwich still managed to get the crowds revved up.

Life-sized elephant and dinosaur puppets, dance troupes and community organisations took to the streets on foot in the new-look procession on Saturday evening.

This year's theme was "love the world around you", with groups in the parade touting the importance of protecting the oceans and making Norfolk more bee-friendly, as well as a group of Extinction Rebellion campaigners who chanted their environmental message to the crowds.

The Lord Mayor of Norwich made his traditional appearance, waving to the gathered spectators from the front of the procession in full regalia.

A small group in the procession drew attention to the Windrush generation scandal, which sent shock waves across the country in 2018, with their large puppets.

Despite the cloudy weather and earlier rain showers the pavements from St Stephens Street to Tombland were lined with people and families soaking up the atmosphere.

While many understood and supported Norwich City Council's eco-conscious decision to ban petrol and diesel-powered vehicles from the procession this year, some were not so convinced by the change.

Paula Moppett, 56, said: "It is ridiculous. I think that is why a lot of people have not turned up - I know some of it is the weather but people say it is not going to be the same. I only came to see the difference."

Despite the ban, some vehicles did make their way onto the parade route: a convoy of all-electric Teslas, showing off their gull wing doors.

Clare Hubery, Norwich City Council's events manager, "This year's procession has made history and we're delighted with everyone's creativity.

"We'd like to thank everyone that turned out, despite the weather, to support all of the groups taking part."

People worried the lorry ban could spell the end for the popular pirate ship float, a staple at the procession for the past decade.

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

But the group behind it, InTouch Systems, was allowed to keep the float in one place in Theatre Street for a pirate party before moving to St Stephens Street and Westlegate for a disco.

Vaughan Thomas, Lord Mayor of Norwich, during the Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodVaughan Thomas, Lord Mayor of Norwich, during the Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Lady Clare Margret Agnew High Sheriff of Norfolk at the Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLady Clare Margret Agnew High Sheriff of Norfolk at the Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich Cathedral, at the Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodJane Hedges, Dean of Norwich Cathedral, at the Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

