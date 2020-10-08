School asks year groups to study at home until after half term following coronavirus cases

A Norfolk school has asked its year 10 and 11 pupils to study at home until after half term after a “handful of positive cases”.

Litcham School Secondary Phase head teacher Robert Martlew said as of Thursday afternoon the school has asked for all year 10 and 11 pupils to study at home using remote learning plans until the end of the October half term break.

The school confirmed its first case of coronavirus on September 28.

A decision was taken to close the secondary phase of the school, in Litcham, near King’s Lynn, on Monday, October 5, for an extra deep clean. It reopened the following day.

In an update, the school said the close contacts of those who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been contacted directly and asked to isolate for 14 days.

Litcham School Primary Phase remains open with no reported positive cases of Covid-19.

Mr Martlew said: “We are continuing to work closely with Norfolk Outbreak Management Team at Norfolk County Council and Public Health England in relation to the management of a small number of positive cases of Covid-19, particularly related to our Year 10 and Year 11 students.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. I would like to reassure parents and students that we continue to take all steps necessary to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 at the school based on a thorough risk assessment, which has been agreed with professionals at Public Health England and Public Health Norfolk.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, work with the public health teams, and follow current government guidance.”