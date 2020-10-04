Search

Advanced search

Secondary school to close for 24 hours after confirming more coronavirus cases

PUBLISHED: 07:13 04 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:13 04 October 2020

Litcham School has confirmed a coronavirus case. Picture: Google Street View.

Litcham School has confirmed a coronavirus case. Picture: Google Street View.

Archant

The secondary phase of a Norfolk school will close for 24 hours on Monday after it confirmed a “handful” of coronavirus cases.

Litcham School confirmed its first case of Covid-19 on Monday, and said later in the week it had been alerted to possible additional cases.

On Saturday, headteacher Robert Martlew said he had met with the Norfolk Outbreak Management Team at Norfolk County Council and Public Health England, and said they were happy with the protocols the school had in place.

“I have today contacted all parents to let them know that we now have a handful of confirmed cases within the secondary phase setting,” he said.

“We have made the decision for organisational reasons to close the secondary phase for one day this Monday, October 5. This will allow us to do an extra deep clean of the school, as well as ensuring that we have the right organisational systems in place to ensure that we can continue running effectively while people are isolating for the necessary 14-day period.

“In line with test and trace procedures, all close contacts of anybody who has tested positive have been contacted and advised to isolate for 14 days.

“We would like to thank everyone for their continued support throughout this term, and to reassure them that we will continue to take all the steps necessary to reduce risk.”

It came after the mother of one pupil who tested positive called for more information on the new cases.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Father with lung disease says he should not be fined for taking son out of school

Single father, Lee Edmondson, was threatened with a fine when he took his son out of Northgate High School in Dereham after an increase of coronavirus cases in the county. Picture: Google/Lee Edmundson

Secondary school to close for 24 hours after confirming more coronavirus cases

Litcham School has confirmed a coronavirus case. Picture: Google Street View.

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Championship defeat against Derby

Norwich City slipped to a 1-0 Championship home defeat against Derby Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Woman describes rush to save man’s life after murder investigation launched

Police on the scene of a suspected murder on Bacton Road in North Walsham last night. Photo: Submitted

Investigations ‘ongoing’ after crash leaves cyclist with punctured lung

Police, paramedics and the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded following a crash on Elm Tree Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes