Mother’s concern over lack of detail on school’s potential ‘additional coronavirus cases’

Litcham School has confirmed a coronavirus case. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

The mother of a teenager who has tested positive for coronavirus has urged her child’s school to provide details over more potential cases among pupils.

Toni Jones is furious with Litcham School after her child tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Toni Jones Toni Jones is furious with Litcham School after her child tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Toni Jones

Litcham School sent a letter to parents on Friday, October 2, saying the school had become aware of “additional confirmed cases” of Covid-19 within the secondary school.

It comes after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed on Monday.

The school said it was working closely with the Norfolk Outbreak Management Team at Norfolk County Council and Public Health England, would be maintaining the “detailed and stringent” measures already in place and would update parents as soon as possible.

But Toni Jones, 33, the parent of a 14-year-old who tested positive after the initial case of the virus on Monday, said the school had not answered questions on what steps they were taking, or whether students had been found to have the virus.

Miss Jones, who lives in Tittleshall, said: “The school never answered any questions we put to them after the first email was sent. I found out who the person was from word of mouth.

“I got my daughter a test after she had a headache and she has tested positive [on Friday].

“The school’s response to the outbreak is terrible, they haven’t told us anything except for who they are working with.

“They wouldn’t tell us the year group or if they were doing a deep clean, they just isolated the positive case and nobody else they were close to.”

Headteacher Rob Martlew said they were liaising with Public Health England over the weekend to “determine whether we need to take any further action”.

“We will of course continue to monitor the situation and maintain the detailed and stringent measures that are in place across the school,” he said.

“We would like to thank everyone for their continued support throughout this term, and to reassure them that we will continue to take all the steps necessary to reduce risk, including an enhanced deep cleaning regime. We will update parents as soon as we can.”

On Friday, Dr Louise Smith, director of public health at Norfolk County Council said there was about 27 ongoing coronavirus “situations” at schools across the county.