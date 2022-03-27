‘Shocking’ rise in violent crimes felt in every Norfolk village

Domestic violence is said to be behind big rises in violent and sex offences in communities across Norfolk. - Credit: Getty Images

Big rises in violent and sex offences are being seen in every community across the county from Norwich to the smallest rural villages.

The rocketing number of crimes involving violence and sexual offending is 68pc higher than in 2017 when there were fewer than 20,000 reported.

Violence and sexual offending in Norfolk is 68pc higher than in 2017. - Credit: PA

Last year saw 33,255 across the county, 3,333 more than in 2020 - an 11pc rise, according to the figures from police.uk which publishes Home Office data.

The online tool which allows the public to look up crimes in their local neighbourhoods reveals there were 13,450 more violence and sexual offences reported in 2021 than the average for the previous five years.

Violence and sexual offences cover 57 separate crimes ranging from murder and rape to death by dangerous driving and modern slavery.

But Norfolk police said a large proportion of the rise was associated with ‘behind closed doors’ crimes like domestic violence.

A spokesperson said: “We have a seen a rise in violence with injury offences and sexual offences across the county.

Domestic abuse makes up almost one in four of all incidents investigated by Norfolk police. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“While this rise was anticipated in association with the national lockdowns during the pandemic, it is concerning and we’re working hard to address by ensuring high quality investigations, addressing perpetrators’ behaviours directly and educating police officers around domestic abuse and areas such as coercive control.”

Mandy Proctor, chief executive of Leeway, which supports abuse victims, said: “It is no surprise to see an increase in the number of violent offences being recorded, especially incidences of domestic abuse.

Mandy Proctor, chief executive of Leeway, the charity providing support to those experiencing domestic abuse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Denise Bradley

“During the pandemic, we saw increases in the number of people that came forward to access support, especially with the instruction to stay at home escalating the abuse that many experienced.”

The Sue Lambert Trust, which has offices in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Fakenham, and offers therapeutic help to people who have experienced sexual violence or abuse, including domestic abuse, saw referrals double between April 2019 and April 2021 - after the second spring lockdown.

Mrs Proctor said the Sarah Everard case had brought violence against women and girls into the spotlight and encouraged people to come forward to report domestic abuse, stalking, harassment, and other forms of violence.

“Whilst it is obviously shocking to see increases in the number of people experiencing domestic abuse and other violent crimes, it is encouraging that they are coming forward for support at the earliest opportunity,” she added.

Domestic abuse now makes up one in four of all crimes investigated by Norfolk police, with the fastest rising rates in Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

However every local authority area is seeing more violent and sexual offences with its effect being felt even in small towns and rural villages.

Norfolk police said a large proportion of the rise was associated with ‘behind closed doors’ crimes like domestic violence. - Credit: Archant

In North Norfolk crimes rose by 458 to 2,865 in 2021, which was 1,346 above five year average, while reported offences were up 12pc to 3,522 in South Norfolk, 1,704 above the average since 2017.

There were 4,797 in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 1,843 more than the average over the previous five years, while they were up 10pc in Breckland to 4,485.

Broadland was the only area to see a fall in 2021 with 106 fewer crimes than the 3,300 in 2020, but that was still 1,272 more than the average since 2017.

Norfolk chief constable Paul Sanford has pledged extra resources for a domestic abuse perpetrators programme targeting abusers who repeatedly offend and addressing a rising number of cases.

Superintendent Nathan Clark head of Great Yarmouth and North Norfolk district policing. - Credit: Jacob Massey

Superintendent Nathan Clark, district commander for North Norfolk and Great Yarmouth, said: “We continue to invest heavily in tackling violent and sexual crime and are currently working with partners across Norfolk in supporting the government’s national ‘Enough’ to violence against women and girls campaign.”

He said while figures for most types of crime in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Cromer areas were lower than in 2020, where violent crime had risen, such as in Fakenham, the actual number, rather than the percentage of increase, was still often low.

'She thought she was going to die'

A man who strangled and used knives to threaten his former partner and another who left a woman fearing for her life when he beat her are among the faces behind rising domestic violence.

Ryan Latham who has been jailed following a terrifying attack on his partner. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Ryan Latham, 30, was jailed for two years after attacking his ex, who 'thought she was going to die', in her Great Yarmouth home.

Andrew Lewin, 30, also from Yarmouth, was also jailed for hitting his former partner, grabbing her around the throat and threatening to stab her.

Great Yarmouth saw 5,717 violent and sex offences last year, up 14pc on 2020 and 2,244 more than than the average since 2017.

Andrew Lewin has been jailed after attacks on his ex-partner. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The largest number was in Norwich with 8,675 violent and sex offences last year, 1,103 more than 2020 and 3,197 more than the average over last five years.

The rising trend has continued into 2022 with 724 in January compared to 577 in January 2021.

Crimes that impact every town and village

Domestic abuse and sexual offences take place behind the curtains of homes right across Norfolk, even in the smallest villages.

Snettisham saw 62 reports of such offences in 2021 - a huge 223pc increase compared to the pre-Covid five-year average (2015 to 2019).

The second highest percentage change was Bircham with Rudhams with 41 crimes, up from a five-year average of 13, followed by Erpingham with 45, up from 15.

Other villages to see big rises over the previous five years include Beeston Regis & The Runtons with 129 reported crimes, up from 44; Hickling with 74, up from 29; and Mattishall with 117, up from 46.

The places with the highest number of offences outside Norwich and Great Yarmouth were St Margaret's with St Nicholas in King’s Lynn where 663 offences were reported; and Thetford Priory with 571, almost double the pre-Covid average.

‘They absolutely are a top priority’

Despite violence and sexual offences being the most common crimes, they are rarely included in neighbourhood police priorities, chosen by members of the public at meetings held about every three months.

Norfolk chief constable Paul Sanford has pledged more resources for domestic violence. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

“As a large proportion of domestic abuse offences will be within the home and involve people known to one another, these wouldn’t necessarily be appropriate to adopt as a local policing priority, because the matter is a force-wide priority and involves partner agencies too,” said a police spokesperson.

“It’s not that these aren’t priority areas for policing. They absolutely are – it’s just the local Safer Neighbourhood Team priorities are geared towards more localised issues.”

Tackling offenders and supporting victims

Among measures to tackle domestic violence in Norfolk are the Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Partnership Approach (DAPPA), which identifies and manages high-risk perpetrators.

Police also use domestic violence protection notices and orders (DVPN/DVPO) at an early stage to provide short-term protection, where for a number of reasons, an arrest has not been made.

In the last 12 months, 35 DVPNs and 20 DVPOs were granted.

The new service aims to offer better support and help for those experiencing domestic abuse. - Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile a new multi-million pound service has been launched to offer better support and help for those experiencing domestic abuse.

Norfolk Integrated Domestic Abuse Service (NIDAS) also runs a sanctuary scheme and ‘safe rooms’ for those deemed to be at high risk.

• For more information visit nidasnorfolk.co.uk

• Alternatively, call 0300 561055 or 0808 2000 247 out of hours, text 07860 063 464, email referrals@nidasnorfolk.co.uk

• If in immediate danger, always call 999.



