Andrew Lewin has been jailed after attacks on his ex-partner.

A woman has been left fearing her ex-partner would kill her and her children after two assaults within days, including one where she was hit with poles from a vacuum cleaner.

Andrew Lewin, 30, split from his partner of several years more than two years ago but was still in contact with her due to them having children together.

Norwich Crown Court heard Lewin went to the victim's house, pinned her down and punched her in the legs and face after a row about punishing one of their kids.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said Lewin used "two metal poles, which were part of a vacuum cleaner" to "hit her arms and chest" before using the poles to hit hear in the head.

Mr Morgans said Lewin then "grabbed her around the throat until she passed out" during the attack on September 6 last year which happened while one of the children was at home.

Neighbours who heard the victim "screaming" called police but the victim told them nothing had happened.

Then on September 10 last year, Lewin again attacked the victim following an argument triggered by her smoking in her own home.

Mr Morgans said Lewin "dug his keys into her neck" and "threatened to stab her".

The victim was then taken to another room, punched, "pinned her to the floor" and pulled up by her hair.

Lewin, from King Street, Yarmouth, appeared at court on Monday (February 28) having previously admitted wounding with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Before Lewin was sentenced, the court heard an impact statement from the victim who has since been forced to move and was scared "Andrew would kill myself and my children".

Passing an extended nine-year sentence, made up of five years and three months custody and three years and nine months on licence, Judge Katharine Moore said the offences were "nothing short of disgraceful" adding it was both "cowardly and contemptible".

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said Lewin took full responsibility for his actions which have brought him both "shame" and "embarrassment".

Mr Pollington said his client accepted it would be a "significant" custodial sentence.

Lewin was made the subject of a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his former partner, directly or indirectly, or going to any school any of his children attend until further order.