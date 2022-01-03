‘We’ll be there every step of the way’ - domestic abuse service launched

The new service aims to offer better support and help for those experiencing domestic abuse. - Credit: Getty Images

A new multi-million pound service has been launched to offer better support and help for those experiencing domestic abuse.

Norfolk Integrated Domestic Abuse Service (NIDAS) will offer free confidential non-judgemental support to those who have suffered at the hands of abusers.

Norfolk Integrated Domestic Abuse Service will offer free confidential non-judgemental support with specialist advisors. - Credit: Julian Claxton

The £6.6 million project which has been launched this week also includes specialist advisors to help those currently experiencing abuse and recovery programmes for both adults and children.

There will also be a sanctuary scheme that will provide security upgrades and ‘safe rooms’ for those deemed to be at high risk.

The service is being funded by Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Norfolk County Council, Norwich City Council, South Norfolk and Broadland District Councils, over the next five years.

Norfolk's newly-elected Police and Crome Commissioner, Gile Orpen-Smellie is officially sworn into the role. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie said: "Domestic abuse is a crime that causes intolerable damage to someone's life and it is absolutely vital that as well as bringing perpetrators to justice, we are supporting their victims and helping them to rebuild.

"NIDAS will be about ensuring people get the long-term and positive outcomes they need. The teams will identify the level of help and support needed and be there every step of the way through to long-term recovery."

Domestic abuse now makes up almost one in four of all incidents investigated by Norfolk police, with around 14,000 cases in the last 12 months and the highest rates in Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

The Domestic Abuse Act is a good start towards stopping domestic abuse, says Mandy Proctor of Leeway - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A recent report warned of the urgent need for new refuges for victims of domestic violence in Norfolk, with demand for safe accommodation outstripping supply.

Norfolk new chief constable Paul Sanford has pledged extra resources for a domestic abuse perpetrators programme targeting abusers who repeatedly offend and addressing a rising number of cases.

The new service will be delivered in partnership by Leeway Domestic Violence and Abuse Services, Daisy Programme, Orwell Housing, Pandora Project and Safe Partnership.

Leigh Doran, programme director at Daisy Programme, a Thetford-based domestic abuse outreach service for men and women, said the service would offer a “comprehensive, joined up approach for those impacted.”

Mandy Proctor, chief executive of Leeway, a charity providing support to those experiencing domestic abuse. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mandy Proctor, Leeway chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be involved in this exciting new service, which will work to ensure that everyone in Norfolk experiencing domestic abuse receives support, regardless of where they live.”

The service is operational seven days per week, between 9am and 6.30pm on weekdays, and between 9am and 3pm on weekends.

• For more information visit nidasnorfolk.co.uk

• Alternatively, call 0300 561055 or 0808 2000 247 out of hours, text 07860 063 464, email referrals@nidasnorfolk.co.uk

• If in immediate danger, always call 999.