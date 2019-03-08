‘He didn’t stand a chance’: Relative tells how teen was stabbed three times in ferocious gang attack

The scene in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton, where a teenager was stabbed. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

A close relative has told how a 16-year-old boy was stabbed three times in the head and body and stamped on in a ferocious gang attack on a suburban street.

The teenager, who has not been named, was knifed in the back following a fight involving a gang of youths in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton.

The family member, who does not want to be named, said the boy suffered a fractured skull during the attack which happened at about 9.30pm on Friday (March 22).

He said: “He was stabbed in the back and then he was on the floor.

“They came back to him again and stabbed him and stamped on him and they stabbed him again. He was stabbed on three separate occasions.

“They just went for him. He didn’t stand a chance.”

The male family member was at home with his wife at the time.

He said: “We were about to go to bed at 9.30pm when we got a phone call from a girl who said he had just been stabbed and needed to get to hospital.

“She was hysterical. I could hear sirens and there was a lot of screaming and crying.”

He said he raced to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital where the teenager was brought in following the attack.

He said: “He didn’t know what was going on. He was strapped to the bed and was covered in blood.”

The man said the boy had three puncture wounds to his head as well as to his arm, back and hand.

He said hospital staff told him the knife wounds could have killed him.

He said: “One of the guys in the hospital said if it had have been a couple of inches higher it could have been in his lung or his heart.”

He praised emergency services, including ambulance crews, hospital staff and police, for everything they did for the boy who is expected to remain in hospital for the next few days.

But he wanted the public to realise just how serious the attack was.

“Everyone is aware that kids are carrying knives but no-one seems to be able to do anything about it. We all know they are doing it and are going out and prepared to do serious harm to people but nothing seems to be done.”