Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘He didn’t stand a chance’: Relative tells how teen was stabbed three times in ferocious gang attack

PUBLISHED: 15:09 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 23 March 2019

The scene in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton, where a teenager was stabbed. PIC: Peter Walsh.

The scene in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton, where a teenager was stabbed. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A close relative has told how a 16-year-old boy was stabbed three times in the head and body and stamped on in a ferocious gang attack on a suburban street.

The scene in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton, where a teenager was stabbed. PIC: Peter Walsh.The scene in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton, where a teenager was stabbed. PIC: Peter Walsh.

The teenager, who has not been named, was knifed in the back following a fight involving a gang of youths in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton.

The family member, who does not want to be named, said the boy suffered a fractured skull during the attack which happened at about 9.30pm on Friday (March 22).

He said: “He was stabbed in the back and then he was on the floor.

“They came back to him again and stabbed him and stamped on him and they stabbed him again. He was stabbed on three separate occasions.

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

“They just went for him. He didn’t stand a chance.”

MORE: ‘There was terrible screaming’: Woman tells of horror brawl that saw teen stabbed in back

The male family member was at home with his wife at the time.

He said: “We were about to go to bed at 9.30pm when we got a phone call from a girl who said he had just been stabbed and needed to get to hospital.

“She was hysterical. I could hear sirens and there was a lot of screaming and crying.”

He said he raced to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital where the teenager was brought in following the attack.

He said: “He didn’t know what was going on. He was strapped to the bed and was covered in blood.”

The man said the boy had three puncture wounds to his head as well as to his arm, back and hand.

He said hospital staff told him the knife wounds could have killed him.

He said: “One of the guys in the hospital said if it had have been a couple of inches higher it could have been in his lung or his heart.”

He praised emergency services, including ambulance crews, hospital staff and police, for everything they did for the boy who is expected to remain in hospital for the next few days.

But he wanted the public to realise just how serious the attack was.

“Everyone is aware that kids are carrying knives but no-one seems to be able to do anything about it. We all know they are doing it and are going out and prepared to do serious harm to people but nothing seems to be done.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We’ve had sleepless nights’: Conservatory firm collapses leaving huge debts

Conservatories Etc has showrooms in Diss and Wymondham. It has gone into voluntary liquidation. Photo: Simon Parker

Man found guarding huge cannabis factory in rural Norfolk

The cannabis factory on Brands Lane in Felthorpe. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘There was terrible screaming’: Woman tells of horror brawl that saw teen stabbed in back

The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We lost everything’ - couple still suffering after cottage destroyed by pub fire

A fire which started in the Ingham Swan soared through the adjoining Town House cottage and destroyed the property and its contents. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He didn’t stand a chance’: Relative tells how teen was stabbed three times in ferocious gang attack

The scene in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton, where a teenager was stabbed. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Why this fully stocked Norwich phone shop has been closed since December

A Phone Shop, on St Stephen’s Street, specialised in mobile repairs and accessories before it suddenly closed last year. Photo: Luke Powell

‘We’ve had sleepless nights’: Conservatory firm collapses leaving huge debts

Conservatories Etc has showrooms in Diss and Wymondham. It has gone into voluntary liquidation. Photo: Simon Parker

Man found guarding huge cannabis factory in rural Norfolk

The cannabis factory on Brands Lane in Felthorpe. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Time for Norwich City to expand Carrow Road and for city council to consider a concert hall

Norwich City's Teemu Pukki in action at Carrow Road. Paul Burall from the Norwich Society wants to see the stadium expanded. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 13/03/2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists