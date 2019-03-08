Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths
PUBLISHED: 08:40 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 23 March 2019
A teenage boy has been stabbed in the back following a fight involving a gang of youths in Old Catton.
Police were called to reports of a disturbance involving up to 10 youths in Mountbatten Drive at about 9.25pm yesterday (Friday, March 22).
During the incident a boy, aged in his late teens, suffered stab wounds to his back.
He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment; however, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Two men, both in their late teens and from the Norwich area, have since been arrested in connection with the incident and have been taken into custody where they will be questioned later today.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Sergeant Pete Wilson at Norwich CID on 101.
