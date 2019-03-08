Search

‘There was terrible screaming’: Woman tells of horror brawl that saw teen stabbed in back

PUBLISHED: 10:20 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 23 March 2019

Police at the scene of a brawl at Old Catton Picture: Peter Walsh

Police at the scene of a brawl at Old Catton Picture: Peter Walsh

Archant

A horrified witness has told of “terrible screaming” as a vicious brawl exploded on the street outside her home.

The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she heard “strange voices” and saw two men kicking another man on the floor on Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton last night.

A teenage boy was stabbed in the back during the fight that police said involved a gang of up to 10 youths at about 9.25pm.

The 39-year-old woman, who has a young child, said: “I heard strange voices, there was shouting and terrible screaming - I couldn’t hear what they were saying.

“Just terrible screaming and when I looked out I saw a couple of guys kicking the person on the floor.”

The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

The woman said she went to get her husband, who went to view footage on security cameras they have at the property. That footage has since been handed to the police.

The woman said she had been downstairs when the commotion started outside. She said it was normal for youths to be about on a Friday night, but this was different.

She said the group had appeared to be running. One of the group had got away but “fell down”.

She said: “He fell over and the other boys kicked him while he was on the ground.”

She then described how a girl who she thought “may be a girlfriend” came to the boy and “started crying and screaming and calling for police”.

The woman said police were on scene “so quickly” while an ambulance also attended.

She said she has been left “quite worried” by the incident.

A 35-year-old woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “From 9pm there was just lots of shouting.

“It was just older teenagers.

“I couldn’t make out exactly what they were saying but there was just lots of shouting.

“It went on for about half an hour.

“I didn’t even want to go to the window and look.

“I was really quite scared.”

The woman, who had children asleep upstairs at the time, said emergency services later arrived.

She said: “There was just police cars and ambulances there.

“There were lots of people out here - I think there was about three ambulances.”

She said the incident was “really unusual” for the area.

A 46-year-old woman, who also did not want to be named, described how there was “shouting” and “screaming” outside.

She said: “I just looked out of the window and saw a whole crowd of people and lots of shouting and lots of screaming.”

She said about four police cars attended the incident as well as the ambulance service.

The woman said she made “cups of tea for the police” while they were on scene.

Part of the area was cordoned off overnight but the police seal has since been removed.

The final police car left the scene at just after 9am this morning.

The injured teenager was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment; however, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Two men, both in their late teens and from the Norwich area, have since been arrested in connection with the incident and have been taken into custody where they will be questioned later today.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Sergeant Pete Wilson at Norwich CID on 101.

