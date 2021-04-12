House-to-house enquiries take place after woman's body identified
- Credit: Emily Thomson
Police are undertaking house-to-house enquiries after the body of a 35-year-old woman was discovered at a country park.
Brandon Country Park remains closed to the public as investigations into the death of Egle Vengaliene, of Bury Road, continue.
Officers were called just before 7am, on Friday April 9, after the 35-year-old's body was found in the water at the Suffolk beauty spot.
A West Suffolk Council spokesman, who manage the park, said: “Brandon County Park has been closed temporarily following a request from the Police after the body of Egle Vengaliene was found on the site.
“Our thoughts are with her, her family and friends. A Police investigation is ongoing and therefore it would not be right for us to comment further.”
A 46-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody, after police applied to Ipswich Magistrates' Court for additional time to question him.
The suspect continues to be questioned and house-to-house enquiries are now taking place.
On Sunday evening, police confirmed that the woman had been identified as Ms Vengaliene.
They have now appealed for any witnesses, anybody who was around the country park, Bury Road or surrounding streets to come forward with information.
Likewise, anybody in the local area with either a doorbell camera or private CCTV is also required to review their footage and support the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363718M87-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting reference: 17570/21