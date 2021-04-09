News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Murder suspect arrested after woman found dead at country park

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:30 PM April 9, 2021    Updated: 2:44 PM April 9, 2021
Brandon Country Park. Picture: Ian Burt

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in water at Brandon Country Park - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in water at a country park. 

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 7am on Friday morning, following reports that the body of a woman had been discovered at Brandon Country Park. 

At around 12.15pm, a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

In the meantime, Brandon Country Park has been closed by police while officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. 

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Norfolk and Suffolk's joint Major Investigation Team by calling 101, quoting reference CAD 43 of April 9.

Brandon News

