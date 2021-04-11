Woman found dead in country park is named

Published: 8:46 PM April 11, 2021

Tributes left at Brandon Country Park after the body of a woman was discovered. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Police are continuing to question a man on suspicion of the murder of a woman whose body was found in a country park on Friday, whose name has now been confirmed by detectives.

Officers were called to Brandon Country Park just before 7am after the body of 35-year-old Egle Vengaliene was found in the water at the Suffolk beauty spot.

A 46-year-old man was arrested just hours later and remains in custody, after police applied to Ipswich Magistrates' Court for additional time to question him.

On Sunday evening, police confirmed that the woman had been identified as Ms Vengaliene, who lived in nearby Bury Road.

Brandon Country Park remains closed to the public while police investigations continue into the death of a woman. - Credit: Emily Thomson

And officers continuing investigations into her death have appealed for anybody who knew her or had seen her before 7am on Friday to get in touch.

The country park remained closed throughout the weekend, with a large section of it still cordoned off as officers continue the probe.

And already floral tributes and cards have been left in the woodland area close to where her body was found.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said officers were helping to support her family and that a post mortem examination was carried out on Saturday, April 10.

The spokesman added: "Officers are continuing to treat this as an isolated incident and as such do not believe there is any threat to the wider community, but additional patrols will be taking place in the area over the coming bid to offer reassurance to the local residents.

"A large area of Brandon Country Park remains cordoned off by police as various searches and other enquiries are ongoing."

Over the weekend, detectives twice applied for additional time to question the suspect, with the deadline within which to make a charge looming.

And they have appealed for any witnesses, anybody who was around the country park, Bury Road or surrounding streets to come forward with information.

Likewise, anybody in the local area with either a doorbell camera or private CCTV is also required to review their footage and support the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363718M87-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting reference: 17570/21