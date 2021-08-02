'She loved planting flowers' - Tributes left at home of woman found dead

Published: 12:26 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 1:15 PM August 2, 2021

Flowers have been left on the front lawn of a house where a woman was found dead at the weekend.

Two police officers are standing guard outside the semi-detached house on Lake Close in the village of Shipdham, where the woman in her 30s was found on Sunday, August 1.

One neighbour said the woman was known in the area for her love of gardening and could often be seen tending to the communal green at the front of her home.

It is believed the woman was Eastern European and a mother-of-two.

Describing a recent occasion, near neighbour Salvatore Cappuccio, 54, said he could hear shouting in the early hours of the morning.

He said: “I just feel really sorry for the little girl.”

Another neighbour, Alice Wool, 19, said: “I didn’t know who she was. But she was lovely. She would always wave.

“She liked to garden. She loved planting flowers.”

Another neighbour, David Arthurton, 58, said he felt “frightened” following the events, as many residents wondered what was going on.

Officers were called to reports of concern for the safety of a woman at the address in Lake Close at 1.21pm on Sunday. The woman was pronounced dead by paramedics at 2.18pm.

Later that day a man from Shipdham, also in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of murder and was being held for questioning at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

"It’s a quiet, peaceful street with sounds of children playing. There are quite a lot of young families here.

Outside of the home is a nice big, communal green space that apparently the woman in question used to garden and liked tending to.

"It’s a cul-de-sac and a recently built estate, towards the edge of the village. There are currently two police standing guard outside of the house.

"The woman’s car is parked outside of it. Other than that, it’s very quiet."

Residents in the village spoke of their shock on Sunday as an air ambulance, police and armed response units swarmed area.

