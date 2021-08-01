Villagers in shock after woman dies in suspected murder

Breaking

Published: 6:48 PM August 1, 2021

Norfolk Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a Shipdham home.

People in a mid-Norfolk village have spoken of their shock after a woman was found dead on a new estate.

Norfolk Police were called to reports of concern for the safety of a woman at an address in Lake Close, Shipdham, near Dereham at 1.21pm on Sunday, August 1.

A woman in her 30s was pronounced dead by paramedics at 2.18pm and man from the village, in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Samantha Shelley, an elected member of Shipdham Parish Council, said: "It is quite a shock. Shipdham is a very pleasant and quiet community-centred village."

The village, which sits between Dereham and Watton on and around the A1075, has approximately 2,500 people living in it.

Lake Close is a new housing development which was only finished around last year, according to Mrs Shelley, who has lived in the rural community since 2017.

The road where emergency services were called to is also near All Saints' Church and the Golden Dog pub.

Around 11 police cars were seen driving past the pub around lunchtime on August 1, according to the landlords.

Speaking about their disbelief over the death, they said: "You wouldn't expect anything like this to happen in Shipdham. It is surprising."

The landlords added they could not see the entrance to the close from the pub and a member of staff who walks past the street said they had not mentioned any signs of emergency services when they turned up for work this afternoon.

No customers had mentioned the incident to the pub landlords either.

The suspect is being questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 214 of August 1, 2021.







