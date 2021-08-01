Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in village

Breaking

Published: 5:25 PM August 1, 2021 Updated: 5:55 PM August 1, 2021

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Shipdham.

Norfolk Police were called to reports of concern for the safety of a woman at an address in Lake Close, Shipdham, near Dereham at 1.21pm on Sunday, August 1.

A woman in her 30s was pronounced dead by paramedics at 2.18pm.

A man from Shipdham, in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 214 of August 1, 2021.