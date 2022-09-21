Emergency services at Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, after Dean Allsop was stabbed to death in April last year - Credit: Daniel Moxon

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of the murder of a neighbour following a row over motorbike noise.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, had been on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied the murder of Dean Allsop in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew on April 14 last year.

The court heard the 41-year-old father-of-three was stabbed 17 times by Crosbie after he became angry at the noise from a motorbike belonging to Mr Allsop’s son Mikey.

On Wednesday (September 21) Crosbie was sentenced to a minimum of 28 years until he is eligible for parole, after being found guilty of murder by a jury of eight men and four women earlier this summer.

Judge Anthony Bate said Crosbie was an "isolated" figure with an "enduring mental disorder" who had acted in "deadly earnest".

He said: "It's plain you intended to kill Dean Allsop".

Judge Bate said Crosbie had brought with him three weapons - knives and a saw - to the scene which he used in his "murderous attack", in which he used "lethal force".

He said it was followed by the "chilling" words uttered after his arrest that he was happy Mr Allsop had died and that it was "the best news I've ever heard".

Judge Bate said two women, Mr Allsop's partner, Louise Newell, and neighbour Kerryn Kray, had "bravely tried to save him from the overwhelming onslaught".

Crosbie, who wore a blue T-shirt and green trousers, had been found not guilty of the attempted murders of Miss Newell and of her neighbour Kerryn Kray but guilty of wounding with intent in relation to both.

He has previously admitted three counts of possession of offensive weapons.

Before Crosbie was sentenced, the court heard the victim impact statement from Miss Newell in which she said she was only 17 and Dean 18 when the couple met.

She told how they "did everything together right from the first day".

Miss Newell said losing her partner was "so hard to explain in words".

She said: "I sometimes forget I was a victim - I feel guilty I'm here and Dean isn't."

She said those memories of his last moments "will haunt me for the rest of my life".

The mother-of-three said her children had suffered from the loss of their father.

"It's like we've lost our best friend," she added.

She said she fees like she lives in a "grief fog" and would "never forgive Crosbie" for what he has done to her and her family.

Miss Newell hoped Crosbie was "never released" so that he cannot do this to others.

Mr Allsop's mother, Jill Quinlan, said her world had been "ripped apart" and would "never be the same again" and described how she "cried every day".

Meanwhile Miss Kray, who was seriously injured by Crosbie's attack, said her life had been "totally halted forever" as a result of what happened to her.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said Crosbie not only killed Mr Allsop in the "murderous attack" but wounded two other people intending to cause them grievous bodily harm.

He said at the time of the murder Crosbie was suffering from a delusional disorder which did not "extinguish" his culpability but lowered it.

He said the offences were "rooted in anger".

Elizabeth Marsh KC, for Crosbie, said he had been convicted of "three very serious offences".

She said there was "no doubt" Crosbie suffered from a mental disorder.

Miss Marsh said it was a mitigating factor that Crosbie was "provoked" and "taunted" by Mr Allsop and insisted if this had not taken place the murder would not have happened.

The trial, which started on July 18 and lasted more than two weeks, heard Crosbie became annoyed at the noise of motorbike engines being ridden by Mr Allsop and his teenage son.

Crosbie, of Primrose Crescent, who has since been diagnosed with a 'delusional disorder', came out with a saw in one hand and a kitchen knife in the other and attacked Mr Allsop.

Miss Newell and Miss Kray later appeared and tried to stop the attack but were themselves attacked.