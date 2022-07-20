Police at the scene in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew after Dean Allsop was stabbed to death - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A man accused of stabbing to death a neighbour told officers who arrested him on suspicion of murder "I'm very happy about that", a court has heard.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, has gone on trial accused of the murder of Dean Allsop, 41, who was fatally stabbed in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, on April 14 last year.

Norwich Crown Court has heard Crosbie, used knives and a saw to stab Mr Allsop 17 times after he became angry at the noise from the motorbike of Mr Allsop's son, Mikey, which the father and son had been trying to fix.

On Wednesday (July 20) the jury were played body worn video (BWV) footage of the moment Crosbie was arrested on suspicion of murder, at 8.20pm, just two minutes after Mr Allsop was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crosbie was found at his Primrose Crescent property bleeding from his head and his hands, and on being arrested for Mr Allsop's murder, said: "That makes me happy.

"That's a good thing, that's the best news I've ever heard."

Giving evidence, PC Ivor McNaugher, who was one of the arresting officers, told Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, that he and colleagues from Sprowston Police Station were called to an incident at Primrose Crescent at 7.37pm.

They arrived at 7.44pm and came across a young man, Mikey, who had been in the middle of the road and came "running back to us".

Mikey said to police: "I need help, he's stabbed my dad".

PC McNaugher parked up and said: "I saw a male lying on the ground on his front motionless."

Mikey then pointed out someone standing at their door who he said had "stabbed his dad".

The officer said he turned on his body worn video and approached Crosbie's address.

The defendant could be seen at his property bleeding from his head and his hands, with blood running down his face.

The officers attempted to apply bandages and dressings to Crosbie's head and hands, but he kept asking for an ambulance to "hurry up".

Footage captured by the officer also showed Crosbie muttering in relation to Mr Allsop: "Keep away from my home, reviving his bike up - its making me unwell."

He also said: "His son hit me in the head with a machete."

Crosbie, who was complaining about being in pain, went on to tell officers: "There's an ambulance there?"

One of the officers replied: "It's dealing with a man whose lying down, not breathing."

Crosbie replied: "It's his problem - he's caused it."

He kept telling officers that he did not want them touching him.

Referring to an incident a couple of years earlier, when Crosbie had attacked Mr Allsop after the victim put some rubbish in the bin, he said: "It's the second time you've come here and [him] over there gets priority over me."

At 8.20pm, after being arrested, he told officers "that's a good thing".

He later added: "That ambulance was wasted on him."

Body worn footage captured by another officer showed Crosbie telling officers that he "thought a machete was an illegal weapon".

He went on to say: "That ambulance could have come for me.

Crosbie later said: "Don't worry about him over there - he's a waste of space.

"I need an ambulance."

Crosbie went onto say: "That shut him up anyway."

He later complained about others receiving treatment ahead of him.

Crosbie said: "Don't worry about them over there.

"You're worried about them over there."

Crosbie denies murder.

He also denies the attempted murder and wounding with intent of Mr Allsop's partner Louise Newell and her neighbour Kerryn Johnson.

The trial continues.