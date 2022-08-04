'Ruined so many lives' - Murder victim's mum speaks of her heartbreak

The mother of a man who was stabbed to death by a neighbour has described how his killer has "ruined so many people's lives".

Jamie Crosbie, 48, has been found guilty of murdering Dean Allsop, 41, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, on April 14 last year.

Norwich Crown Court heard Crosbie stabbed him 17 times after he became angry at the noise from a motorbike belonging to Mr Allsop’s son.

Speaking after verdicts were announced on Thursday, Mr Allsop's mother, Jill Quinlan, 63, said she now hoped "no other family would have to suffer through him (Crosbie) as we've had to".

She said: "I just can't believe that someone could do that to another human being.

"I just think that man (Crosbie) has ruined so many people's lives."

Mrs Quinlan, who is from Lincolnshire, said: "Dean was a big part of our family.

"Dean was just fun-loving, everyone loved Dean.

"He was a proper family man.

"I just miss him so much, we all miss him so much.

"I feel like I've not just lost Dean but the whole of my family.

"I'm not the same person I was.

"It's just changed my whole life.

"My whole world has been turned upside down and I've had to see my family go through all of this - it's horrendous."

Crosbie, of Primrose Crescent, was also convicted of wounding with intent of Mr Allsop's partner, Louise Newell and neighbour Kerryn Kray.

He is due to be sentenced on September 21.

Mrs Quinlan said having to sit through the trial has made the family's suffering "even worse".

She said: "Half of it, I didn't even know.

"He was stabbed 17 times, I think what must have been going through his mind when he was lying on the floor.

"He must've been so scared - you can't imagine it."

Mrs Quinlan said it has been hard for the family, including Mr Allsop's partner and children and her other son Steven, but she had been trying hard to keep everyone together.

She said: "We're all grieving for one person - it's my son, Lou's partner, Steven's brother, Mikey, Millie and Jacob's dad - we're all grieving differently."