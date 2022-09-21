Nigel Malt was convicted of murdering his daughter in Leete Way, West Winch in January this year - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A father who killed his daughter after reversing into her in his car and running over her following a row has been jailed for life.

Nigel Malt, 45, hit 19-year-old Lauren Malt with his Mercedes car outside her home in the village of West Winch, near King's Lynn.

It followed an argument in which he threatened her boyfriend with a crowbar.

Malt appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday to be sentenced after having been found guilty of murder following a trial earlier this summer.

Imposing a life sentence with a minimum term of 18 years before he is eligible for parole, Judge Anthony Bate said Malt had used his car as a "lethal weapon" in an "alcohol-fuelled rage in a residential street".

Judge Bate said Lauren Malt "should've been safe in her father's company" but as she stood directly behind his car, he reversed at speed knocking her down before driving forward over her.

He said Lauren suffered "unsurvivable" injuries in the incident, on January 23 this year, which was not the first time Malt had reversed his car at his daughter.

There had been an earlier incident in 2019 when Malt had reversed at Lauren following an argument but that time she had managed to get away.

Judge Bate said Lauren's death had resulted in an "enduring sense of loss" to her mother and the rest of her family.

Before Malt was sentenced, Lauren's mother, Karen - who was separated from her husband before the death - read parts of a statement describing the impact of her daughter's murder.

She said she has been left thinking of 'if onlys' - if only she had left Malt sooner and if only she had called police when he first came to the convenience store at West Winch where she worked on the day of the killing.

Malt had gone to the shop earlier that evening, despite being prohibited from doing so, having previously assaulted her.

He overheard a phone call between Karen and Lauren, in which his daughter asked if she could take her sister to the shop.

Malt said he would go and get her but Karen did not want him to as he did not like Lauren's boyfriend, Arthur Marnell.

But Malt went anyway.

In her statement, Mrs Malt said she remembered him returning a short time later, saying: "I've run your daughter over, she's dead".

Mrs Malt said he would not tell her which daughter he had run over and that she went out to see Lauren in the footwell of his car, where he had bundled her.

She said it was at that point that "my heart was broken".

Mrs Malt said she "just can't fathom it out how a parent can kill their own child" and how anyone could put their child in a footwell of a car "with no care".

She said she would get divorced from him and "in any normal world" would change her name but will not as it was a lasting link to Lauren.

Mrs Malt added: "I must share the name with a person that murdered my daughter in order that I can be close to my daughter."

The trial had heard Malt, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, was estranged from his family at the time, having twice assaulted his wife

He had been arrested and released on bail with conditions not to contact her.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said this was a murder committed by the use of a "powerful and large car" which was used to knock Lauren to the ground and reverse over her before driving over her again.

He said Malt took his car to the scene that night "intending to have it available as a weapon".

The prosecutor said it was an offence committed in a residential area in front of horrified onlookers while he was intoxicated.

Malt had already admitted two counts of assaulting his estranged wife on March 12 2021 and April 1 2021.

In light of his conviction for murder Mr Jackson asked that other matters he faced, namely offences of controlling and coercive behaviour and perverting the course of justice, lie on file.

Alison Summers KC said this was clearly not a case where Malt "took his car as a weapon" or intended using it as a weapon to have available to him.

She said he took a "momentary decision" to use the car as a weapon.

Miss Summers said this was an offence "committed in drink and anger".

She said he would have to come to terms with the fact he had killed his daughter.

Malt was also made the subject of a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting Mrs Malt and her family, directly or indirectly, indefinitely.