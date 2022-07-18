Nigel Malt has been found guilty of the murder of his daughter Lauren - Credit: Danielle Booden/Shutterstock

A man has been found guilty of the murder of his daughter after he reversed his car into her and ran her over.

Nigel Malt, 44, killed 19-year-old Lauren Malt outside her home in the village of West Winch, near King's Lynn, after a row in which he threatened her boyfriend with a crowbar.

He was convicted of murder at Norwich Crown Court after a two and a half week trial.

The jury of six men and six women returned unanimous guilty verdicts after almost eight hours and 40 minutes of deliberations.

The trial heard how Malt, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, was estranged from his family at the time, having twice assaulted his wife, Karen.

He had been arrested and released on bail with conditions not to contact his wife.

But on the evening of January 23 this year he went to see her at the West Winch convenience store where she worked, triggering the chain of events that lead to Lauren's murder.

Lauren Malt was murdered by her father Nigel Malt - Credit: Lauren Malt/Facebook

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentencing until a date to be fixed in August but told Malt "the sentence was mandatory in any event".

The trial heard grim details of how Lauren had been knocked down by her father's Mercedes in Leete Way, West Winch.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, described how Malt her "reversed his car into and knocked down his daughter".

Mr Jackson added: "Having knocked her to the ground he then reversed his car over her.

"He stopped and then he drove the car forwards over her body."

The 19-year-old was "effectively crushed to death" as a result.

Her screams as she was run over by her father were heard by the jury who were played audio and CCTV recordings of part of the incident, captured by horrified neighbours.

Jurors were told by Mr Jackson: "What you heard there was the sound of what the prosecution say was no less than murder."

He said Malt "used his car as a lethal weapon".

He added: "A car when driven at speed when driven over another person is inevitably going to cause death or really serious harm. That is simple common sense."

Jurors also heard the family background to the tragedy.

Mr Jackson said the relationship Malt had with his wife had been "marked by drink, drug taking, anger and the threat of violence by the defendant".

Following a split, Malt's wife Karen, Lauren and her other siblings were living together in her grandmother's home in Leete Way.

By the spring of 2021, Malt had twice assaulted his wife, resulting in him being arrested and released on bail with conditions not to contact his wife, who worked at a shop in West Winch, or visit her.

Mr Jackson said Malt felt "wronged" by his wife having left him and taking their children with her.

He said by January 23 this year the defendant's relationship with his family was "broken" but "it was something he was not prepared to accept".

Malt had gone to the shop where his estranged wife worked, despite being prohibited from doing so.

He overheard Lauren calling her mother and asking if she could take her sister to the shop.

Malt said he would go and get her but Karen did not want him to as he did not like Lauren's boyfriend, Arthur Marnell.

However, Malt went anyway, arriving at the home at 7.21pm.

He began arguing with his daughter and her boyfriend and threatened him with a crowbar.

Lauren went behind the car "as if to stop the defendant from going back to get Arthur".

But Malt then reversed the car over her before driving forwards over her.

Mr Jackson said It had been a deliberate act intending to inflict the maximum harm.

The court then heard how despite being told to leave Lauren where she was and wait for the emergency services, Malt picked up his unconscious daughter and put her into the front passenger seat of his car.

He then drove her to his wife at the convenience store.

Mr Jackson said it took just over four minutes for Malt to arrive on scene, threaten her boyfriend and then run over his daughter.

Malt, who was represented by Allison Summers QC, refused to give evidence in his trial.

