A father convicted of killing his daughter by knocking her down with his car had previously reversed towards her in a "threatening manner" during an argument.

Nigel Malt was convicted of killing his daughter Lauren after a jury found him guilty of murder on Monday (July 18).

He had knocked her down after reversing into her in his car, following a row with her boyfriend, before driving over her and then driving forwards over her again.

But jurors at Norwich Crown Court heard the incident, on January 23 this year, had not been the first time Malt had reversed his car at the victim.

He had also reversed his car towards his daughter in a "threatening manner" during an argument he had with her some two years earlier.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said Lauren had made a complaint to police about the incident, in February 2019, when her father had "reversed his car at her".

She told officers: "He almost hit me, he nearly hit my leg."

However, police records confirmed Lauren did not take the matter further and no further action was taken by officers.

But Mr Jackson told the jury during the trial: "You can be quite sure that in February 2019 he reversed his car quite deliberately at her.

"Mercifully then she managed to get out of the way."

Mr Jackson said "driving at someone at speed, using a car as a weapon" was a very particular way to commit a crime and was similar to what happened in January this year when he ran his daughter over.

He told jurors that what that piece of evidence from 2019 tells them is that it was "accurate" and that when he reversed his car at Lauren in January this year he did so "deliberately and intentionally".

Malt, who was described as a "violent bully" by the prosecution, had been estranged from his wife Karen and children, including Lauren, who had moved to Leete Way by the time of Lauren's death.

It came after Malt had twice assaulted his wife in the spring of 2021, resulting in him being arrested and released on bail with conditions not to contact his wife, who worked at a shop in West Winch, or visit her.