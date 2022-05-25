News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
244 Norfolk criminals sentenced for knife offences in a year

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:30 PM May 25, 2022
Knife crime

Sentences for knife and offence weapon offences in Norfolk were down in 2021 - Credit: PA

Norfolk saw 244 people cautioned or sentenced for knife and offensive weapon offences last year, official figures show.

The number, which includes offences of possession of an article with a blade or point, possession of an offensive weapon or threatening with either type of weapon, was lower than the 273 in 2020.

It was also significantly down on the 318 recorded in pre-Covid 2019, according to the Home Office data. 

It comes after victims called for tougher sentencing after it was revealed last month that a third of criminals in the county found guilty of at least two knife crime offences had received a suspended sentence in the last five years.

Norfolk police are currently urging people to hand in deadly weapons as part of Operation Sceptre, which aims to highlight the risks of carrying a blade as well as targeting offenders who use and carry knives.

Between January and December 2021, overall knife crime fell in Norfolk by 21pc, however there has been a number of high profile serious incidents.

