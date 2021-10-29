News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Revealed: Norfolk crime hotspots with most weapon offences

Simon Parkin

Published: 6:00 AM October 29, 2021   
Knife crime

Figures have revealed the areas in Norfolk that saw the highest crime offences of possessing weapons including knives. - Credit: PA

Crime figures have revealed the areas of Norfolk that have seen the highest number of offences involving possession of weapons, including those linked to knife crime.

Parts of Norwich and Great Yarmouth saw dozens of offences over 12 months while there were also hot spots in King’s Lynn and Thetford. 

A map of every possession of weapons offence in the county for the year ending August 2021, compiled by this newspaper, shows two areas in Norwich had the highest number of offences.

Mancroft, which comprises much of the city centre as well as transport hubs and a number of housing estates, saw the highest in a single local authority ward in Norfolk with 36 offences involving the possession of weapons. 

The knife which was arrested by police in the Palmer Road area of Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

The knife which was arrested by police in the Palmer Road area of Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police - Credit: Archant

Thorpe Hamlet was the second highest with 31 offences, according to official figures compiled by the Home Office.

Other hot spots across Norfolk include the Nelson and Central and Northgate wards in Great Yarmouth which saw 30 and 23 offences, St Margaret's and St Nicholas in King’s Lynn where there were 22 and Thetford Priory with 15.

It comes after a spate of knife stabbings in the county in recent weeks. 

In Norwich eight men were arrested on Wednesday after three people were found with stab wounds on Marriott's Way and at a house on Hemming Way in Mile Cross.

Multiple police units swooped on an address at Hemming Way earlier today.

Operation Sceptre saw thousand of knives handed in to amnesty bins like this one. - Credit: Ben Hardy

Three people were stabbed outside Bar and Beyond on Prince of Wales Road in the early hours of October 9.

Meanwhile in Great Yarmouth three teenagers were arrested after a man was stabbed during a pedal bike robbery in St George’s Park on October 10.

Robbery St George's Park Great Yarmouth

A large police cordon was in place at St George's Park where an 18-year-old was stabbed receiving serious injuries. - Credit: Liz Coates

Four people, two men in Norwich and two in Thetford, were arrested for possession of a knife during the 2020 Operation Sceptre – a week-long national campaign which took place to highlight the risks that carrying a blade can bring, as well as targeting offenders who use and carry knives.

There were a further nine arrests in Suffolk with over 3,400 knives recovered from knife surrender bins - with one located at Lowestoft police station.

Operation Sceptre saw thousand of knives handed in to amnesty bins like this one Picture: RACHEL EDG

Operation Sceptre saw thousand of knives handed in to amnesty bins like this one. - Credit: Archant

Knife Crime
Gun crime
Norfolk

