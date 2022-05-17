Knife-crime operation targets deadly blades

Intelligence will see police target areas across the county perceived to be at higher risk of knife crime. - Credit: PA

A police operation targeting knife crime has seen people urged to hand in deadly weapons.

Operation Sceptre aims to highlight the risks of carrying a blade as well as targeting offenders who use and carry knives.

Between January and December 2021, knife crime fell in Norfolk by 21.5pc, however police have launched a number of investigations recently following serious incidents involving young people and knives in Norwich.

Hundreds of knives have been emptied from Knife Amnesty bins during Operation Sceptre Picture: RACHEL EDGE - Credit: Archant

During the week-long action the public can hand over knives without fear of prosecution to one of three surrender bins at Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn police stations.

This includes kitchen knives, pen knives, flick knives, machetes and other bladed items.

Officers from teams across the county will also be carrying out targeted patrols to disrupt offenders who carry knives.

The previous Operation Sceptre crackdown in November led to blades being seized and 14 people arrested for offences involving knives.

Inspector Ian Cox of Norfolk Police. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Inspector Ian Cox, who is coordinating the Norfolk response to the national operation, said: “This week highlights our focus on knife crime in the county.

“While we’ve seen a reduction in knife crime, we know recent high-profile incidents particularly in Norwich have caused concern in the community and it’s right we do everything we can to prevent young people from carrying knives in the first place.”

In November four Norwich teenage gang members were sentenced to more than 20 years over the stabbing of another youth.

Police will be carrying out 'sweeps' for weapons as part of Operation Sceptre. - Credit: Neil Perry

Meanwhile three teenagers are awaiting trial over the murder of Joe Dix who died in January as a result of stab wounds.

Police are also teaming up with Norfolk County Council Trading Standards to carry out checks at retailers to ensure they are not selling knives to anyone under the age of 18, while the issue will also be addressed with young people by Safer School officers.

“The various activities being carried out will focus on education, engagement, prevention, and enforcement, all of which are important in playing our part to reduce knife crime,” said Inspector Ian Cox.

Zombie knives are among the banned weapons it is now illegal to possess even in private. - Credit: PA

“By carrying a knife, you put yourself in much greater danger and are more likely to become involved in a violent situation and get injured yourself.”

• If you suspect someone is carrying a knife please call Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

