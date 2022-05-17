News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Knife-crime operation targets deadly blades

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:19 AM May 17, 2022
Man holding knife

Intelligence will see police target areas across the county perceived to be at higher risk of knife crime. - Credit: PA

A police operation targeting knife crime has seen people urged to hand in deadly weapons. 

Operation Sceptre aims to highlight the risks of carrying a blade as well as targeting offenders who use and carry knives.

Between January and December 2021, knife crime fell in Norfolk by 21.5pc, however police have launched a number of investigations recently following serious incidents involving young people and knives in Norwich.

Hundreds of knives have been emptied from Knife Amnesty bins during Operation Sceptre Picture: RACHE

Hundreds of knives have been emptied from Knife Amnesty bins during Operation Sceptre Picture: RACHEL EDGE - Credit: Archant

During the week-long action the public can hand over knives without fear of prosecution to one of three surrender bins at Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn police stations.  

This includes kitchen knives, pen knives, flick knives, machetes and other bladed items.

Officers from teams across the county will also be carrying out targeted patrols to disrupt offenders who carry knives.

The previous Operation Sceptre crackdown in November led to blades being seized and 14 people arrested for offences involving knives

Inspector Ian Cox of Norfolk Police.

Inspector Ian Cox of Norfolk Police. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Inspector Ian Cox, who is coordinating the Norfolk response to the national operation, said: “This week highlights our focus on knife crime in the county. 

“While we’ve seen a reduction in knife crime, we know recent high-profile incidents particularly in Norwich have caused concern in the community and it’s right we do everything we can to prevent young people from carrying knives in the first place.”

In November four Norwich teenage gang members were sentenced to more than 20 years over the stabbing of another youth.

Police will be carrying out 'sweeps' for weapons as part of Operation Sceptre.

Police will be carrying out 'sweeps' for weapons as part of Operation Sceptre. - Credit: Neil Perry

Meanwhile three teenagers are awaiting trial over the murder of Joe Dix who died in January as a result of stab wounds.

Most Read

  1. 1 Classic vehicle day coming to stunning gardens this weekend
  2. 2 Mum killed in A47 collision was ‘walking to Norwich’, inquest hears
  3. 3 7 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk
  1. 4 Man in his 20s dies after crash in west Norfolk
  2. 5 'I can't stop Western Link work starting in my woodland'
  3. 6 Jailed this week: County lines gang and man found with cocaine in his car
  4. 7 Man accused of murder refuses to appear in court
  5. 8 Six beaches in Norfolk awarded Blue Flag status for 2022
  6. 9 Shock as Ukrainian solidarity flags daubed with Nazi swastikas
  7. 10 Councillors quit Conservative group over multi-million-pound building move

Police are also teaming up with Norfolk County Council Trading Standards to carry out checks at retailers to ensure they are not selling knives to anyone under the age of 18, while the issue will also be addressed with young people by Safer School officers.

“The various activities being carried out will focus on education, engagement, prevention, and enforcement, all of which are important in playing our part to reduce knife crime,” said Inspector Ian Cox.

Police officer with zombie knife

Zombie knives are among the banned weapons it is now illegal to possess even in private. - Credit: PA

“By carrying a knife, you put yourself in much greater danger and are more likely to become involved in a violent situation and get injured yourself.”

• If you suspect someone is carrying a knife please call Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Bar 1 in Gorleston used for Heroes and Villains film

Seaside bar taken over for three weeks by Hollywood crew shooting film

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Forest Retail Park in Thetford was the check point for the multi-agency day of action

Norfolk Live News

Police stop 85 vehicles in one day amid safety crackdown

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Lookout at Holkham Estate park. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Seven beach walks with a cafe pit stop to try in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon