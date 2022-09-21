Justice secretary Brandon Lewis urges striking barristers to return to work

New Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis has urged striking barristers to return to work as they met with ministers for the first time since the start of their industrial action.

In a brief statement following his talks with the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) and the Bar Council, the Great Yarmouth MP – who was appointed justice minister two weeks ago – said the discussions had been “constructive” and would continue.

His predecessor Dominic Raab had previously refused to meet with the CBA during their action over pay.

The dispute over conditions and government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work has led to many cases in Norwich being delayed.

Mr Lewis said: “Today I met the Criminal Bar Association and Bar Council to emphasise the need for striking barristers to return to work and get justice moving again.

“It was a constructive initial meeting and discussions will continue to deliver for victims.”

Criminal barristers are due to receive a 15pc fee rise from the end of September, but there has been anger that the proposed pay rise will not be made effective immediately and will only apply to new cases.