News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Justice secretary Brandon Lewis urges striking barristers to return to work

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:24 AM September 21, 2022
Norwich Crown Court and Brandon Lewis

Norwich Crown Court and Brandon Lewis (inset) - Credit: Archant/PA

New Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis has urged striking barristers to return to work as they met with ministers for the first time since the start of their industrial action.

In a brief statement following his talks with the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) and the Bar Council, the Great Yarmouth MP – who was appointed justice minister two weeks ago – said the discussions had been “constructive” and would continue.

His predecessor Dominic Raab had previously refused to meet with the CBA during their action over pay.

The dispute over conditions and government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work has led to many cases in Norwich being delayed.

Mr Lewis said: “Today I met the Criminal Bar Association and Bar Council to emphasise the need for striking barristers to return to work and get justice moving again.

“It was a constructive initial meeting and discussions will continue to deliver for victims.”

Criminal barristers are due to receive a 15pc fee rise from the end of September, but there has been anger that the proposed pay rise will not be made effective immediately and will only apply to new cases.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Retiring farmer Martin Howes is hosting an auction of farm machinery at Briggate Old Hall Farm in Honing

Farming | Gallery

Farmer prepares for emotional retirement sale following brother's loss

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

The Queen

When supermarkets and pubs will reopen after Queen's funeral

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Steve Gilmour with wife Hannah Colby

Father married weeks before death after eye exam found brain tumour

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The A146 Loddon Road junction with Fox Lane

Man in 20s dies after van crashes into field

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon