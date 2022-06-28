Drug and violence offences among Norwich cases hit by barristers' strike

Strike action by barristers has seen court cases in Norfolk unable to go ahead - adding to the backlog caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Proceedings at Norwich Crown Court have faced disruption on Monday and Tuesday, the first two days of a series of planned walkouts in a row over legal aid funding.

It means criminal cases at which barristers were required have had to to be postponed or rescheduled with courts running limited services.

Though there were no picket lines at Norwich Crown Crown, the trial of a man charged with unlawful wounding that had been due to begin on Tuesday had to be adjourned after the defence team did not attend.

The sentencing of a man for dangerous driving and possession of drugs and a hearing involving three men and two women charged with drug and money laundering offences were also unable to go ahead.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) said walk-outs are set to continue for four weeks, increasing by one day each week until a five-day strike from July 18 to 22.

Barristers will also refuse to accept new cases and to carry out "return work" - stepping in and picking up court hearings and other work for colleagues whose cases are overrunning.

It comes at a time when courts are facing significant backlogs due to the pandemic.

Simon Spence QC, who works regularly at Norwich Crown Court, has blamed the government's "lack of engagement" over legal aid funding for forcing barristers into strike action.

"We're dealing with defendants who are at times not very pleasant, it involves long hours, which are sometimes quite stressful, and none of that, we think, is properly reflected in the rates of pay and the way we're treated,” he added.

Barrister Rebecca Filletti said she is striking because the criminal justice system is "absolutely at breaking point".

She said: "I work in excess of 18-hour days, I work weekends, I miss out on family things, and most of that work is work for which I don't get paid and I feel I need to do a good job for my clients.

CBA chairman Jo Sidhu QC said: "On average, within the first three years of their practice, a junior criminal barrister can expect to earn no more than £12,200 as a median income - that is below minimum wage.

"Many of them will be doing cases for which they will be paid, for a day's work, no more than £100.”