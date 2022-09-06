Why are criminal barristers striking and what will happen to court cases?

Criminal barristers have begun an all-out strike in the dispute over conditions and government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work - Credit: PA

Criminal barristers have begun a continuous all-out strike after their row with the government over pay intensified.

Hearings at Norfolk courts face being crippled as members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) started indefinite industrial action in the dispute over conditions and government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work.

Proceedings at Norwich Crown Court have already been hit with postponed or rescheduled cases with courts running limited services.

The all-out strike effectively began when the industrial action resumed last week, although the official start date was September 5.

The trial of a teenager accused of a stabbing in Norwich and sentencing of man for dangerous driving after he crashed driving on the wrong side of the A47 were among the cases that were affected last week.

Why are barristers striking?

They are embroiled in a row over jobs and government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work, publicly funded representation for defendants who cannot afford to pay.

CBA chairman Jo Sidhu QC previously said the action aimed to “shine a spotlight on the severity of the ongoing crisis in the criminal justice system”.

The CBA also claimed the government had “manifestly failed to recognise the scale of the crisis and to act with the urgency required”.

How has the strike affected the justice system so far?

According to Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures, more than 6,000 court hearings have been disrupted as a result of the dispute so far.

Data released under freedom of information laws show that during the first 19 days of industrial action, between June 27 and August 5, there were 6,235 court cases disrupted, including 1,415 trials, across England and Wales.

What effect is escalating the strike going to have?

The action has the potential to see the criminal justice system in crown courts grind to a halt. With legal representatives absent from proceedings, few will be able to go ahead. It may mean only the most severe and urgent cases can be prioritised.

As a result of the action, defence barristers are also refusing to step in and pick up court hearings and other work for colleagues whose cases are overrunning – which typically helps to limit delays in the progress of proceedings.

The culmination could further exacerbate the backlog of cases waiting to be dealt with by courts which has grown amid lockdown restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

Ultimately, it means victims could be waiting longer for justice and defendants could face delays in their case being concluded.

Has the government offered barristers a pay rise already?

Yes. Criminal barristers are due to receive a 15pc fee rise from the end of September, meaning they will earn £7,000 more per year, the MoJ said.

In making the pay offer, the government agreed to match recommendations made by Sir Christopher Bellamy QC, who carried out a review of the legal aid system, by increasing investment in criminal legal aid by £135 million a year, including an increase in fees for criminal barristers.

But his report also warned the sum was the “minimum necessary as the first step in nursing the system of criminal legal aid back to health after years of neglect”.

What is the barristers' view?

Simon Spence QC, a criminal barrister who has represented cases in Norwich, told the Guardian: “Barristers are doing this with a heavy heart: we know it will add to the unprecedented backlog of cases in the crown court.

“The dispute we have with the MoJ is not just about pay. The criminal justice system is unravelling at the seams. The backlog of cases currently stands at 60,000. Court buildings are crumbling and often unsafe.

He said the government had acknowledged that that pay needs addressing by commissioning the Bellamy review

"Its recommendations have yet to be acted on. It was only in the dying days of the last session of parliament, before the summer recess, that moves were made to allow for an increase of 15pc in legal aid rates," he said.

“This will only apply to new cases from September 30 onwards. There is a vast backlog of old cases in the system, so it will be months or years before this increase is felt by criminal barristers.”