Reports of modern slavery hit all time high

In 2021 there were 66 live police operations into child slavery in Norfolk - Credit: PA

Reports of modern slavery in the UK reached an all time high this year, with dozens of children in the region being exploited by ruthless gangs.

It comes as Sir Mo Farah spoke publicly about his experience of being a victim of child trafficking and slavery.

Sir Mo Farah holding a picture of himself as a child during the filming of the BBC documentary, The Real Mo Farah - Credit: BBC/PA

The four-time Olympic gold medallist revealed he was brought to the UK illegally from Somalia aged nine by a woman he had never met and was then forced to work as a domestic servant.

Sir Mo’s experience is far from an isolated one with reports of child slavery in the UK reached an all time high in the first three months of 2022.

Thirteen children were among 82 suspected cases modern slavery victims referred to Norfolk police, according to Home Office data.

There were also 29 children suspected of having been exploited referred to police in Suffolk and nine in Cambridgeshire.

Last year there were 66 live police operations into child slavery in Norfolk, 60 in Suffolk and 54 in Cambridgeshire.

Most victims were British and were being forced into criminality often by county lines drugs gangs. Others were children exploited for labour, sexual activities and domestic service.

Justine Currell of anti-slavery charity Unseen - Credit: Unseem

Justine Currell, director of anti-slavery charity Unseen, praised Sir Mo for telling his story.

She said: “We will never be able to eradicate this scourge without more people appreciating the extent of modern slavery and child trafficking, and the signs to look out for. Mo has done a great job in moving understanding forward.”

The number of modern slavery cases referred to Norfolk police through the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), the system for identifying and supporting victims, has risen sharply with 143 in 2021 and 119 in 2020, compared to 31 seen in 2017.

Victims have often been forced into sex work, servitude or labour exploitation in agriculture and businesses like nail salons and car washes.

Police raid a property as property in Wisbech of an modern slavery investigation - Credit: Archant

They frequently suffer very low pay and poor working conditions and dilapidated, cramped accommodation.

Police are reliant on members of the public or victims themselves coming forward to report crimes that often take place behind closed doors.

In December two people were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery and managing prostitution after raids in Little Fransham, Swaffham, and Dereham following a tip off.

Local people later expressed shock the addresses were suspected of being used by exploited sex workers.

Earlier this year police also launched investigations into car washes in Norwich, King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth.

Gareth Derby and Fabiano De Souza who were jailed for running an international sex-trafficking and prostitution racket from their Norfolk home - Credit: North Yorkshire Police

And in February a couple were jailed after being found guilty of running an international sex-trafficking and prostitution racket from their home in King’s Lynn.

The court was told they had made huge sums from flying in sex workers from Europe and South America and treating the women as "commodities".

The hidden nature of much slavery and the reliance on victims testimony means few cases led to someone being convicted.

Norfolk police charged or summonsed four people in 2021 - and just nine in the last five years despite hundreds of victims.

In almost half of investigations no one was charged because the victim didn't support action while in a third no suspect was identified.

Norfolk police said people were often “too frightened to speak out”.

“A significant priority for us is not only raising awareness of these crimes, but also rescuing and referring victims; making sure people being exploited by organised criminals receive the help and support they need and deserve,” said a spokesperson.

Modern slavery victims are often forced into domestic servitude, sex work or businesses like nail salons and car washes - Credit: Getty Images

Specialist officers regularly engage with businesses commonly linked to modern slavery such as nail bars, car washes and factories to build trust and gathering intelligence, they added.

Kate Dexter, chair of the Norfolk Anti-Slavery Network and assistant director children's social care, said encouraging reporting of suspected cases was "key to enabling us to respond and support identified victims”.

She said: “Our absolute priority is ensuring that victims get the support and help they need to escape the trap of modern slavery and human trafficking.”

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie said measures were currently being taken to ensure Ukrainian refugees coming into Norfolk were aware of the risks of slavery and exploitation.

He said: “These are crimes which cause significant harm to victims and we work with multiple partners across the county, which allows the constabulary to detect victims, whilst a network of agencies are able to provide support and help.”

In Norfolk in 2021 female victims made up the majority of sexual exploitation cases with more than half of these being minors. - Credit: PA

‘We can be labelled as troublemakers’

Sarah, a survivor of modern slavery, said she met her traffickers aged 10 and wasn’t rescued until she was almost 20.

She had to fight to be believed and in order to be seen as a victim by frontline workers, as well as by the public – which she said that acts as a huge barrier to coming forward.

Her schools, foster carers, social workers and many others seemed to fial to consider modern slavery.

She had been labelled a liar, a ‘prostitute’, and that she asked for it. Or that she is using the term trafficking to cover her ‘promiscuity’.

“If we speak out, we can be labelled as troublemakers or ungrateful, but if we stay quiet we are forgotten and dismissed,” she added.

Spot the tell-tale signs of slavery

Someone who is being exploited or the victim of slavery might:

Appear to be under the control of someone else and reluctant to interact with others.

Appear frightened, withdrawn, or show signs of physical or psychological abuse.

Have someone with them at all times or they’re not allowed to speak for themselves.

Not have Passport and ID documents, or they are held by someone else.

Be reluctant to talk to strangers or to the authorities.

Live in dirty, cramped or overcrowded accommodation.

Live and work at the same address.

Fear deportation or violence to themselves/their family.

• Report concerns about exploitation, modern slavery or human trafficking to the free confidential helpline 08000 121 700 or online.

