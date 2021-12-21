Two arrested in connection with modern slavery offences in Norfolk

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery and managing prostitution in Norfolk after raids on three addresses.

Police searched three addresses in Little Fransham, Swaffham, and Dereham on Monday, December 20 after receiving information that suggested the properties were being used by sex workers.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 40s were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery and managing prostitution.

They were taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have since been released on bail.

Three sex workers were found at the addresses and are receiving appropriate safeguarding and support.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity in the areas mentioned above should contact DC Claire Ranger at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Operation Leach21.

If you suspect modern day slavery is taking place where you live, you can find out further information and the signs to look out for here.

