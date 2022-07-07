Norfolk's Ukrainian arrivals warned of dangers of modern slavery

People arriving in Norfolk from Ukraine have been warned about the dangers of exploitation and falling into modern slavery.

A leaflet prepared for refugees entitled Staying Safe in Norfolk includes tips to avoid modern slavery issues surrounding work like car washes, nail bars, building sites and hotels, organised crime and other exploitation.

The document, released in both England and Ukrainian, states: “Norfolk is a safe place to live and work, but just like anywhere, there could be people who want to take advantage of your situation with false promises of transport, accommodation and work, often hiding behind a friendly face.”

It outlines exploitation as receiving no or very low wages, being forced to work excessively long hours, being forced to work or perform sexual acts, being held against your will and being controlled by others.

To date, more than 1,000 visas have been granted to refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine to settle with sponsors in Norfolk.

But of those who have been granted permission to enter the county, fewer than 600 have arrived so far.

