News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norfolk's Ukrainian arrivals warned of dangers of modern slavery

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:26 PM July 7, 2022
A staying safe leaflet has been issued to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Norfolk

A staying safe leaflet has been issued to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Norfolk - Credit: PA

People arriving in Norfolk from Ukraine have been warned about the dangers of exploitation and falling into modern slavery.

A leaflet prepared for refugees entitled Staying Safe in Norfolk includes tips to avoid modern slavery issues surrounding work like car washes, nail bars, building sites and hotels, organised crime and other exploitation.

The document, released in both England and Ukrainian, states: “Norfolk is a safe place to live and work, but just like anywhere, there could be people who want to take advantage of your situation with false promises of transport, accommodation and work, often hiding behind a friendly face.”

It outlines exploitation as receiving no or very low wages, being forced to work excessively long hours, being forced to work or perform sexual acts, being held against your will and being controlled by others.

To date, more than 1,000 visas have been granted to refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine to settle with sponsors in Norfolk.

But of those who have been granted permission to enter the county, fewer than 600 have arrived so far.
 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Norwich doctor Vinesh Godhania has been jailed for using hidden cameras to spy on women. 

‘Porn addict’ Norfolk doctor who secretly filmed women struck off

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Fishers of Hunstanton has been named one of the UK's best fish and chip shops. 

Food and Drink

Norfolk fish and chip shop named one of the 10 best in the UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Trainee warden Aidan Jolly surveying insects at Dickleburgh.

Rare insect spotted in Norfolk for first time in nearly 100 years

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Damage to charity dinosaur trail T.rex sculpture DinAshore

GoGoDiscover

Vandals smash charity dinosaur trail T.rex and leave kebab in its mouth

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon