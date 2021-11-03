News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
‘Strong effective leader’ sought to become Norfolk’s new chief constable

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:34 PM November 3, 2021
Norfolk police headquarters in Wymondham.

Norfolk police headquarters in Wymondham.

The search is on for someone with “vision, determination and resilience” to take over Norfolk police’s top job.

The process of appointing a new chief constable is underway after the role was advertised by Norfolk's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Giles Orpen-Smellie.

Norfolk's newly-elected Police and Crome Commissioner, Gile Orpen-Smellie is officially sworn into t

Norfolk's newly-elected Police and Crome Commissioner, Gile Orpen-Smellie is officially sworn into the role.

The job description states the successful applicant will be a “strong effective leader of the constabulary, communicating a consistent, forward-looking and inspiring vision to all”.

They will be in charge of 1,857 officers and 1,197 police staff policing more than 2,000 square miles and investigating more than 62,000 crimes a year. 

The role has a £153,282 salary plus allowances, including removal and relocation expenses.

Police officer

Norfolk's new chief constable will be in charge of 1,857 officers and 1,197 police staff.

In a glossy brochure outlining the demands of the key appointment, Mr Orpen-Smellie states: “The position of chief constable is, without question, pivotal to the future success of Norfolk Constabulary.

“The creation of an open and honest culture, built on an effective working relationship with the chief constable is key to achieving my priorities and my commitment to public accountability.” 

Neighbourhood policing means the successful candidate will “possess a strong public service ethic, firmly rooted in the expectations and needs of local communities”, he adds.

It comes as the force faces challenges including winning back trust over violence against women in the wake of the Sarah Everard case and issues involving Norfolk officers.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey.

Former Norfolk chief Constable Simon Bailey retired in June after 35 years with the force.

Mr Orpen-Smellie said: “In terms of personal qualities, I am looking for a leader with an open, authentic and engaging approach, whose professional credibility and passion will inspire support from both the workforce and the public, as we meet the challenges of the future.”

The vacancy comes after Simon Bailey, the first person to have risen from beat bobby to chief constable in the same force in England and Wales in modern policing times, retired in June after eight years leading the force.

The new temporary chief constable for Norfolk, Paul Sanford.

Paul Sanford has been temporary chief constable since July.

Assistant chief constable Paul Sanford has been in temporary charge of the constabulary since July 1.

The search for a new chief originally began in August with a September deadline for applications, however the fresh advertisement closes on November 8 with candidates to be interviewed.

The PCC makes the appointment but this is subject to a confirmation hearing by the Norfolk Police and Crime Panel.

