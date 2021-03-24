News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norfolk's new temporary chief constable revealed

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:20 PM March 24, 2021   
Paul Sanford, Norfolk's deputy chief constable. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.

Paul Sanford, who will become Norfolk police's temporary chief constable in July. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk's new temporary chief constable has been revealed following the announcement that the county's current top policeman is retiring.

Simon Bailey has revealed he will be stepping down in June after having served eight years as chief constable and bringing to an end 35 years of service with the Norfolk force.

Lorne Green, Norfolk's police and crime commissioner, said that Paul Sanford will be in temporary charge of the constabulary from July 1.

He said: "Following the elections in May, it will be the duty of the new PCC to appoint a permanent chief constable and Mr Sanford will hold the temporary role until that time.

“Having joined Norfolk Constabulary in 1999, Mr Sanford has more than 20 years experience as a police officer and I have absolute confidence in his outstanding leadership qualities and understanding of modern policing to support a new Police and Crime Commissioner coming into office.”


