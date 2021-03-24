Chief constable Simon Bailey to step down from Norfolk force

Published: 10:00 AM March 24, 2021 Updated: 10:08 AM March 24, 2021

Norfolk's top policeman has announced he is stepping down after more than three decades with the force.

Simon Bailey, the first person to have risen from beat bobby to chief constable in the same force in England and Wales in modern policing times, will retire in June after eight years as Norfolk's chief constable.

Mr Bailey said: "I have been extremely proud to lead Norfolk Constabulary as chief constable for the last eight years.

"However, after 35 years in policing, the time has now come to look to pastures new.

"So, following careful consideration, I have made the decision to retire on Wednesday, June 30 2021.

"During my tenure as chief constable, the force has faced many challenges, including the last year policing in a pandemic and I am indebted to the support given to me from a dedicated and talented team of chief officers, alongside that of our police and crime commissioner, Lorne Green.

"I also want to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of my officers and staff for their hard work, commitment and dedication in policing our county and making Norfolk Constabulary a force to be truly proud of."

Speaking in 2013, after he was made interim chief, Mr Bailey said he wanted to take on the position full-time, saying it would be the pinnacle of his career.

He said: "I understand the county, I understand the organisation and I believe I understand what our communities expect from the constabulary."

Mr Bailey, who is also the national police lead for child protection, started out as a police officer in King's Lynn and then in Norwich.

In 1998 he was seconded to the National Crime Squad and as detective inspector he was responsible for managing covert operations targeting serious and organised crime gangs.

In 2000 he was further seconded to the Rosemary Nelson murder investigation based in Northern Ireland and worked on the case for three years before returning to Norfolk as a detective superintendent.

By 2005 Mr Bailey was promoted to the rank of detective chief superintendent and as head of crime he managed the force’s specialist crime and operations resources.

He headed Norfolk's modernisation programme in 2007 and in September 2010 was promoted to the rank of deputy chief constable before being confirmed as Norfolk’s new chief constable in October 2013.

Away from policing, Mr Bailey was part of a packed Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon in 1993 where he saw his brother Chris lose an epic five-set second round match to Goran Ivanisevic.







