Murder jury shown CCTV of parents in run up to baby’s death
- Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk
The jury in the trial of the murder of a three-month-old baby has been shown CCTV footage of her parents in the hours leading up to a 999 call.
Paramedics found Eleanor "very pale, floppy and lethargic" after being to their Morton on the Hill home, near Lenwade, on December 18, 2019.
She was later transferred to Addenbrooke's in Cambridge where she died two days later as the result of a catastrophic brain injury.
Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court and denies murdering his daughter, Eleanor, and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.
The prosecution asserts Eleanor died as a result of an "inflicted, non-accidental injury" from her father, while her mother, Carly, 36, allowed the death to occur. She also denies the charges.
Video footage shown to the jury at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (February 14) showed her parents in the hours before her father made a 999 call to paramedics.
CCTV from Morrisons filling station in Fakenham showed both leaving their car to enter the shop without their daughter.
Footage of Christopher Easey using a cash machine at Tesco Express and picking up a takeaway meal at Shaney's Grill in Taverham was also shown.
Giving evidence Oliver Wales, who had employed Mr Easey as a stockman at the Morton Hall Farm Estate, told the court their pair had had conversations about Eleanor as he had a son of a similar age.
He said during one Mr Easey had described how her baby seat had been knocked over by a dog during a visit to Pets At Home at the Longwater Retail Park.
However CCTV from the store taken on December 3 played in court showed Mr Easey carrying his daughter's seat before placing it on the floor at the checkouts where she appeared to have no contact with dogs.
Mr Wales told the court on another occasion he had seen Mr Easey walking his own dogs with Eleanor in a sling over his chest and being knocked about “like a rag doll”.
He said in other conversations Mrs Easey had described giving the baby fruit juice and pieces of biscuits and lemon cheesecake, and playing loud music by The Killers as a way of getting the baby to sleep, which he thought “inappropriate” for a three-month-old.
The trial continues.