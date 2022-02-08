Christopher Easey is going on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of his three-month-old daughter Eleanor. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

A baby allegedly murdered by her father suffered brain injuries consistent with being hit to the side of the head as well as being shaken, a court has heard.

Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of murdering his daughter, Eleanor, and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

Eleanor died at Addenbrooke's Hospital as a result of a catastrophic brain injury on December 20, 2019, two days after paramedics were called to her Morton on the Hill home, near Lenwade.

Morton on the Hill.

The prosecution asserts Eleanor died as a result of an "inflicted, non-accidental injury" by her father Christopher while her mother, Carly, 36, allowed the death to occur.

Christopher and Carly Easey who are both on trial following the death of Eleanor Easey.

Giving evidence on Tuesday (February 8) Jay Jayamohan, consultant paediatric neurosurgeon, told the jury Eleanor's injuries and subsequent death could be explained by a "significant traumatic event".

Mr Jayamohan told Sally Howes QC, prosecuting, he believed two different mechanisms were involved in Eleanor's head injuries - 'impact and non-impact mechanisms'.

He said the some of the brain injuries sustained by Eleanor "were explainable by a shaking mechanism", or a "significant movement forward and backwards of the head on the neck".

But he also believed she was struck on the head.

He said: "As well as a shaking injury, not instead of, I think the court needs to consider there's been an impact to the right side of the child's head.

"I think it has involved a shake and maybe an impact."

He said he was "highly suspicious" that there had been an impact to the right side of Eleanor's head.

"I think as well as a shaking mechanism there was also an impact to the right side of the head".

In conclusion he said he was of the view that Eleanor suffered a traumatic event "with extensive flexion and extension of the head together with an impact to the right side of the head".

He insisted he found no pre-existing brain abnormalities which could explain the injuries she suffered.

Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely, has denied murdering Eleanor and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

Carly Easey, 36, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, has denied causing or allowing the death of a child and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

The trial continues.