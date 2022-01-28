Court hears 999 call of father accused of baby murder

Christopher Easey is on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of his three-month-old daughter Eleanor. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

The jury in the trial of the murder of a three-month-old baby has heard a 999 call from her father in which he said he had found her not breathing.

Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court and denies murdering his daughter, Eleanor, and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.

Paramedics found Eleanor "very pale, floppy and lethargic" after they were called to her Morton on the Hill home, near Lenwade, on December 18, 2019.

She was later transferred to Addenbrooke's in Cambridge where she died two days later as the result of a catastrophic brain injury.

The prosecution asserts Eleanor died as a result of an "inflicted, non-accidental injury" by her father Christopher while her mother, Carly, 36, allowed the death to occur. She also denies the charges.

Paramedics were called to Morton on the Hill following a 999 call from her father saying three-month-old baby Eleanor Easey had been found unresponsive.

In a recording of his emergency call played in court, her father told control room operators: “She had her milk and then was sat back in her chair having a nap. I went to the loo and came back and found her not breathing, so I did CPR. She is now breathing but she is not with it at all. She is all over the shop.”

Paramedic Mark Wabe said on arrival they had found Mr Easey standing in the door holding Eleanor in his arms and that his initial impression was he appeared “very calm”.

“He said he had taken the baby out of the bouncy chair into the kitchen, stripped her of her clothes and performed some CPR,” he told the court.

“He then said after about 30 seconds the baby had started to breathe again but prior to that she had started to turn blue.”

Carly Easey who is going on trial at Norwich Crown Court having been accused of causing or allowing the death of a child, and neglect.

The court was previously told her father had blamed bruises to her chin and ears noticed by health visitors two months before her death on a car seat that was ill-fitting because it was missing an insert for small babies.

Dr Mei Wong, a consultant paediatrician at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, who undertook a safeguarding examination, told the court on Friday that after seeing the injuries and how the car seat straps were positioned she had found the parents’ explanation plausible.

“I felt that the car seat was not appropriate for a baby of that age without the inset,” she said.

The trial continues.