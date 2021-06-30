Published: 4:25 PM June 30, 2021

A file picture of the Acle Straight. In December last year two people and a dog were killed following a crash. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

No further action will be taken following a crash on the A47 in which two people and a dog were killed, police have said.

Officers were called at 5.15pm on December 20 to reports of a crash on the Acle Straight between a Vauxhall Astra and a VW Passat.

The driver of the Astra, a woman in her 70s, and the driver of the Passat, a man in his 40s, who was named as Mauro Samarani, 49, both died at the scene while a dog travelling in one of the cars also died.

A probe into the crash was launched by Norfolk Police but a spokesman has confirmed there will be "no further investigation or action by police needed" as "no crimes were identified".

As previously reported the female passenger in the Astra, who was in her 70s, who suffered serious injuries has been discharged from hospital.

Mr Samarani, who moved to the UK 20 years ago, had worked as a restaurant supervisor at Sprowston Manor Hotel.