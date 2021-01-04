Man who died in A47 Acle Straight crash named as hotel restaurant manager

Published: 5:48 PM January 4, 2021

The man who died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight has been named as an Italian restaurant manager who had worked at a Norwich hotel.

Mauro Samarani, 49, died at the scene of the accident after the VW Passat car he was driving was in collision with a Vauxhall Astra on Sunday, December 20.

An inquest into his death is due to be opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, December 5.

The driver of the Astra, a woman in her 70s, also died in the collision while a passenger in her car, while a woman in her 70s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital in a critical condition.

Mr Samarani, who moved to the UK 20 years ago, had worked as a restaurant supervisor at Sprowston Manor Hotel & Country Club.

In a tribute posted on Facebook, the hotel said he would be “greatly missed” and that the hotel “will not be the same without”.

They added: “Mauro, from Sirmione in northern Italy, was a kind hearted and friendly gentleman, who dedicated his work life to Sprowston for over six years.

“His life stories were empowering and his experience will be irreplaceable. We send our deepest condolences to Mauro's parents.”

Reports in the Italian media said his family members, including his elderly parents, who live in the area around Brescia, were notified of his death on Christmas Day.

Investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the accident, which closed the A47 for several hours.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 and quote incident number 295 on Sunday, December 20 or email SCIU@norfolk.police.uk

