Two people and a dog killed in crash on the Acle Straight

Published: 8:47 AM December 21, 2020 Updated: 12:42 PM December 21, 2020

Two people and a dog have died and another person has been left seriously injured after a crash on the A47 Acle Straight, police have confirmed.

Officers were called at 5.15pm on Sunday, December 20 to reports of a collision between a Vauxhall Astra and a VW Passat.

The driver of the Astra, a woman in her 70s, and the driver of the Passat, a man in his 40s, both died at the scene.

A passenger in the Astra, a woman in her 70s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

Traffic on the A47 Acle Straight near Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A dog travelling in one of the cars also died.

The A47 Acle Straight was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and re-opened at 4.45am this morning (Monday 21 December).

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 and quote incident number 295 on Sunday, December 20 or email SCIU@norfolk.police.uk