News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Breaking

Man in 30s dead, two arrested on suspicion of murder in Norfolk town

Author Picture Icon

Ian Clarke

Published: 6:40 AM January 24, 2022
Updated: 7:21 AM January 24, 2022
Murder investigation launched in Downham Market after death of man in Bulrush Avenue

Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in Downham Market. - Credit: Google

Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in Downham Market.

Officers were called to a property in Bulrush Avenue just before 8pm on Sunday following reports of a disturbance.

They arrived on scene to find a man with serious head injuries and performed CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Despite treatment the man, aged in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene while a second suspect, aged 22, was arrested in Paradise Road a few hours later.

Both have been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre where they will be questioned.

A cordon has been put in place at the property and officers will be carrying out initial enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Absolute insanity' - Village' in massive backlash to homes plan
  2. 2 'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead
  3. 3 Queen flown by helicopter to Sandringham Estate
  1. 4 Wrestler sheds five stone in one last bid to chase his American dream
  2. 5 Fire destroys roof of Norwich home
  3. 6 The most beautiful places to live in Norfolk - according to estate agents
  4. 7 Murder inquiry as teenage woman dies after car crash in Norfolk village
  5. 8 Seven of the best locations for a minibreak staycation in Norfolk
  6. 9 Eight dogs up for adoption at a Norfolk rehoming centre
  7. 10 7 of the best places to get street food on the Norfolk coast

Det Chief Supt Kate Thacker said: “A number of police resources were sent to the scene and the two suspects in custody will be questioned in due course.

“A murder investigation has been launched and detectives will be working to establish the full circumstances and what led to the man’s death. We can confirm those involved are known to one-another.

“We would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have information which could assist our enquiries.”

Police said the death is unrelated to a murder inquiry launched in West Winch.

Det Ch Supt Thacker added: “Tragically, this is the second murder investigation launched in Norfolk following incidents last night. I can confirm these are separate incidents and not connected in any way.

“We understand such news is shocking and may cause concern among local communities. We have a number of resources committed to both incidents which we will investigate thoroughly.”

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 377 of yesterday’s date (23 January).

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man's body found in sea at Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live News

Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Fakenham Road near Briston and Melton Constable

Norfolk Live News

North Norfolk road closed with drivers asked to avoid area

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Emily Oakes-Buckingham, who died at the age of 13 earlier this year

Mum describes heartache year on from daughter's tragic death

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Tracy Lear was an exceptionally popular member of staff at Alderman Peel High School

Norfolk Coroners Court

Popular teacher, 55, died after falling down stairs, inquest hears

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon