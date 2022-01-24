Man in 30s dead, two arrested on suspicion of murder in Norfolk town

Breaking

Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in Downham Market.

Officers were called to a property in Bulrush Avenue just before 8pm on Sunday following reports of a disturbance.

They arrived on scene to find a man with serious head injuries and performed CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Despite treatment the man, aged in his 30s, was declared dead at the scene.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene while a second suspect, aged 22, was arrested in Paradise Road a few hours later.

Both have been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre where they will be questioned.

A cordon has been put in place at the property and officers will be carrying out initial enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Det Chief Supt Kate Thacker said: “A number of police resources were sent to the scene and the two suspects in custody will be questioned in due course.

“A murder investigation has been launched and detectives will be working to establish the full circumstances and what led to the man’s death. We can confirm those involved are known to one-another.

“We would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have information which could assist our enquiries.”

Police said the death is unrelated to a murder inquiry launched in West Winch.

Det Ch Supt Thacker added: “Tragically, this is the second murder investigation launched in Norfolk following incidents last night. I can confirm these are separate incidents and not connected in any way.

“We understand such news is shocking and may cause concern among local communities. We have a number of resources committed to both incidents which we will investigate thoroughly.”

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 377 of yesterday’s date (23 January).